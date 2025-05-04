MLB
Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 4
Will Jack Flaherty strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Erick Fedde exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 4, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals
- Tylor Megill (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Erick Fedde (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels
- Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Kyle Hendricks (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
