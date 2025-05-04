FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 4

Will Jack Flaherty strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Erick Fedde exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 4, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals

  • Tylor Megill (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Erick Fedde (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels

  • Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Kyle Hendricks (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

