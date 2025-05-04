Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 4

Will Jack Flaherty strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Erick Fedde exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 4, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals

Tylor Megill (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 6.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances Erick Fedde (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels

Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 6.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances Kyle Hendricks (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

