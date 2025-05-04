Orioles vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 4

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Kansas City Royals.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orioles vs Royals Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (13-18) vs. Kansas City Royals (17-16)

Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025

Sunday, May 4, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MLB Network, MASN, and FDSKC

Orioles vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-130) | KC: (+110)

BAL: (-130) | KC: (+110) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+150) | KC: +1.5 (-182)

BAL: -1.5 (+150) | KC: +1.5 (-182) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Orioles vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Gibson (Orioles) - 0-1, 22.09 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Royals) - 3-3, 3.48 ERA

The probable pitchers are Kyle Gibson (0-1) for the Orioles and Michael Lorenzen (3-3) for the Royals. Gibson and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Gibson's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Royals have gone 3-3-0 against the spread when Lorenzen starts. The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Lorenzen's starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

Orioles vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (59%)

Orioles vs Royals Moneyline

Baltimore is a -130 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +110 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at the Orioles, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Royals are +150 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are -182.

Orioles vs Royals Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Orioles-Royals on May 4, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Royals Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 16 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (43.8%) in those contests.

This year Baltimore has won three of nine games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 15 of 31 chances this season.

The Orioles are 11-20-0 against the spread in their 31 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have won eight of the 20 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (40%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Kansas City has a 5-8 record (winning only 38.5% of its games).

The Royals have played in 33 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-21-1).

The Royals are 16-17-0 against the spread this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins leads Baltimore with 27 hits and an OBP of .398, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .495. He's batting .267.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 60th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn has three doubles, six home runs and nine walks. He's batting .303 and slugging .579 with an on-base percentage of .384.

Adley Rutschman has collected 23 base hits, an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .369 this season.

Rutschman has recorded at least one base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .229 with a .267 OBP and five RBI for Baltimore this season.

Henderson has safely hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .231 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated a team-high OBP (.389) and slugging percentage (.480), while pacing the Royals in hits (39, while batting .312).

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage is 21st, and he is 38th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia is batting .288 with nine doubles, two home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 69th in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino has four doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks while batting .179.

Salvador Perez is batting .237 with 11 doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Orioles vs Royals Head to Head

5/2/2025: 3-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/6/2025: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/5/2025: 8-1 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-1 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/4/2025: 8-2 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-2 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 10/2/2024: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 10/1/2024: 1-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

1-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/21/2024: 5-0 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-0 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/20/2024: 9-7 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-7 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/19/2024: 9-4 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-4 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/2/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!