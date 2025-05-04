Athletics vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 4

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Athletics and the Miami Marlins.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Athletics vs Marlins Game Info

Athletics (18-16) vs. Miami Marlins (13-19)

Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025

Sunday, May 4, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and NBCS-CA

Athletics vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-134) | MIA: (+114)

OAK: (-134) | MIA: (+114) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+122) | MIA: +1.5 (-146)

OAK: -1.5 (+122) | MIA: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Athletics vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: JP Sears (Athletics) - 4-2, 2.94 ERA vs Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 0-1, 7.23 ERA

The Athletics will give the nod to JP Sears (4-2) versus the Marlins and Edward Cabrera (0-1). When Sears starts, his team is 5-1-0 against the spread this season. Sears' team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Cabrera starts, the Marlins have gone 2-2-0 against the spread. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Cabrera's starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

Athletics vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (56.6%)

Athletics vs Marlins Moneyline

The Athletics vs Marlins moneyline has the Athletics as a -134 favorite, while the Marlins are a +114 underdog at home.

Athletics vs Marlins Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Athletics are +122 to cover, while the Marlins are -146 to cover.

Athletics vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Athletics-Marlins game on May 4, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Athletics vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Athletics vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Athletics have been favorites in 12 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (66.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win five times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 16 of their 34 games with a total this season.

The Athletics are 18-16-0 against the spread in their 34 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog 29 total times this season. They've finished 10-19 in those games.

The Marlins have gone 7-16 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer (30.4%).

The Marlins have combined with their opponents to go over the total 22 times this season for a 22-10-0 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have put together a 17-15-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.1% of the time).

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom leads Sacramento with 36 hits, batting .277 this season with 14 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .340 and a slugging percentage of .523.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 21st in slugging.

Jacob Wilson has a slash line of .328/.354/.448 this season and a team-best OPS of .802.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him sixth, his on-base percentage 47th, and his slugging percentage 55th.

Brent Rooker has collected 34 base hits, an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

JJ Bleday has four home runs, 13 RBI and a batting average of .231 this season.

Bleday enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and two RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has racked up a team-high OBP (.392) and slugging percentage (.552), and paces the Marlins in hits (34, while batting .324).

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is eighth in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Stowers heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .421 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBI.

Xavier Edwards paces his team with a .298 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .260 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 66th, his on-base percentage is 69th, and he is 153rd in slugging.

Otto Lopez has five doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while batting .229.

Eric Wagaman is hitting .257 with six doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Athletics vs Marlins Head to Head

5/3/2025: 9-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/2/2025: 6-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/5/2024: 12-3 MIA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-3 MIA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/3/2024: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/4/2023: 7-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/3/2023: 12-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

12-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/2/2023: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/24/2022: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/23/2022: 5-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/22/2022: 3-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!