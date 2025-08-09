FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Alec Pierce 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Alec Pierce 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2025 season, Alec Pierce is the 74th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Indianapolis Colts player was 35th among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 124.4. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Alec Pierce Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Pierce's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points124.411535
2025 Projected Fantasy Points71.415764

Alec Pierce 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars -- Pierce finished with 19.4 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 134 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Texans18.5331251
Week 2@Packers11.675561
Week 3Bears4.421440
Week 4Steelers0.92190
Week 5@Jaguars19.4331341
Week 6@Titans0.04000
Week 7Dolphins1.552150

Alec Pierce vs. Other Colts Receivers

The Colts ran 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 17th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Pierce's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Indianapolis Colts teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Alec Pierce693782476
Michael Pittman Jr.11169808310
Josh Downs10772803512
Adonai Mitchell552331205

Want more data and analysis on Alec Pierce? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

