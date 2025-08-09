Alec Pierce 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Going into the 2025 season, Alec Pierce is the 74th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Indianapolis Colts player was 35th among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 124.4. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.
Alec Pierce Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Pierce's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|124.4
|115
|35
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|71.4
|157
|64
Alec Pierce 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars -- Pierce finished with 19.4 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 134 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Texans
|18.5
|3
|3
|125
|1
|Week 2
|@Packers
|11.6
|7
|5
|56
|1
|Week 3
|Bears
|4.4
|2
|1
|44
|0
|Week 4
|Steelers
|0.9
|2
|1
|9
|0
|Week 5
|@Jaguars
|19.4
|3
|3
|134
|1
|Week 6
|@Titans
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Dolphins
|1.5
|5
|2
|15
|0
Alec Pierce vs. Other Colts Receivers
The Colts ran 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 17th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Pierce's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Indianapolis Colts teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Alec Pierce
|69
|37
|824
|7
|6
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|111
|69
|808
|3
|10
|Josh Downs
|107
|72
|803
|5
|12
|Adonai Mitchell
|55
|23
|312
|0
|5
Want more data and analysis on Alec Pierce? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.