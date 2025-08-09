Alec Pierce 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2025 season, Alec Pierce is the 74th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Indianapolis Colts player was 35th among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 124.4. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Alec Pierce Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Pierce's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 124.4 115 35 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 71.4 157 64

Alec Pierce 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars -- Pierce finished with 19.4 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 134 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Texans 18.5 3 3 125 1 Week 2 @Packers 11.6 7 5 56 1 Week 3 Bears 4.4 2 1 44 0 Week 4 Steelers 0.9 2 1 9 0 Week 5 @Jaguars 19.4 3 3 134 1 Week 6 @Titans 0.0 4 0 0 0 Week 7 Dolphins 1.5 5 2 15 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Alec Pierce vs. Other Colts Receivers

The Colts ran 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 17th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Pierce's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Indianapolis Colts teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Alec Pierce 69 37 824 7 6 Michael Pittman Jr. 111 69 808 3 10 Josh Downs 107 72 803 5 12 Adonai Mitchell 55 23 312 0 5

