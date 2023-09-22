Alabama vs Ole Miss Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Before you place your bet on this game, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Alabama vs Ole Miss Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Alabama: (-265) | Ole Miss: (+215)

Alabama: (-265) | Ole Miss: (+215) Spread: Alabama: -7 (-110) | Ole Miss: +7 (-110)

Alabama: -7 (-110) | Ole Miss: +7 (-110) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Alabama vs Ole Miss Betting Trends

Alabama has posted one win against the spread this year.

Alabama has won once ATS (1-2) as a 7-point or higher favorite this year.

Alabama has had two games (out of three) go over the total this season.

Ole Miss owns two wins against the spread this year.

One of Ole Miss' two games has hit the over.

Alabama vs Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Crimson Tide win (72.4%)

Alabama vs Ole Miss Point Spread

Alabama is favored by seven points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Ole Miss, the underdog, is -110.

Alabama vs Ole Miss Over/Under

A combined point total of 55.5 has been set for Alabama-Ole Miss on September 23, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Alabama vs Ole Miss Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Alabama-Ole Miss, Alabama is the favorite at -265, and Ole Miss is +215.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Alabama 32.3 63 14.7 24 55.2 2 3 Ole Miss 52.7 5 16.7 35 62.5 2 3

