Alabama vs Mississippi State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 29

The Alabama Crimson Tide (17-3, 6-1 SEC) will visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-4, 4-3 SEC) after winning five road games in a row.

Mississippi State vs. Alabama Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Arena: Humphrey Coliseum

Mississippi State vs. Alabama Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mississippi State win (58.4%)

See the betting trends and insights below before placing a wager on Wednesday's Mississippi State-Alabama spread (Mississippi State -1.5) or over/under (164.5 points).

Mississippi State vs. Alabama: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has compiled a 9-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Alabama has covered 11 times in 20 matchups with a spread this year.

Alabama covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Mississippi State covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (50%).

When playing at home, the Bulldogs sport a worse record against the spread (4-5-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (3-3-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Crimson Tide have a lower winning percentage at home (.500, 5-5-0 record) than away (.667, 4-2-0).

Mississippi State has posted two wins against the spread in conference action this season.

Alabama has five wins against the spread in seven SEC games this year.

Mississippi State vs. Alabama: Moneyline Betting Stats

Mississippi State has been the moneyline favorite in 17 games this season and has come away with the win 15 times (88.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Bulldogs have been victorious 13 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -128 or shorter on the moneyline.

Alabama has been the moneyline underdog a total of three times this season, and it has won all of those games.

The Crimson Tide have played as a moneyline underdog of +105 or longer in only two games this season, which they won both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Mississippi State has a 56.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Mississippi State vs. Alabama Head-to-Head Comparison

Mississippi State is outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game with a +223 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.7 points per game (44th in college basketball) and gives up 69.5 per outing (119th in college basketball).

Mississippi State's leading scorer, Josh Hubbard, ranks 145th in the nation scoring 16.3 points per game.

Alabama outscores opponents by 11.9 points per game (posting 90.4 points per game, first in college basketball, and allowing 78.5 per contest, 330th in college basketball) and has a +237 scoring differential.

Mark Sears' 18.1 points per game leads Alabama and ranks 62nd in the nation.

The Bulldogs average 36.3 rebounds per game (27th in college basketball) while conceding 32 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.3 boards per game.

KeShawn Murphy's 7.2 rebounds per game lead the Bulldogs and rank 143rd in college basketball play.

The Crimson Tide are third in college basketball at 40.6 rebounds per game. That's 7.6 more than the 33 their opponents average.

Grant Nelson is 46th in the country with 8.5 rebounds per game, leading the Crimson Tide.

Mississippi State's 101.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 70th in college basketball, and the 87.1 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 63rd in college basketball.

The Crimson Tide's 103.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 39th in college basketball, and the 89.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 122nd in college basketball.

