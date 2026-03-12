Alabama A&M vs Texas Southern College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SWAC Tournament

The No. 5 seed Alabama A&M Bulldogs (17-14, 10-8 SWAC) will meet the No. 4 seed Texas Southern Tigers (12-17, 10-8 SWAC) in the SWAC tournament Thursday at Gateway Center Arena, tipping off at 2 p.m. ET.

Alabama A&M vs. Texas Southern Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Alabama A&M vs. Texas Southern Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Alabama A&M win (54.3%)

Before placing a bet on Thursday's Alabama A&M-Texas Southern spread (Alabama A&M -1.5) or total (142.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Alabama A&M vs. Texas Southern: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama A&M has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Texas Southern has compiled a 9-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

Alabama A&M (7-5) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (58.3%) than Texas Southern (5-12) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (29.4%).

Against the spread, the Bulldogs have fared better when playing at home, covering eight times in 14 home games, and four times in 12 road games.

Against the spread, the Tigers have performed better at home (6-6-0) than on the road (3-12-0).

Alabama A&M is 9-9-0 against the spread in conference play this season.

Texas Southern has covered the spread eight times in 18 SWAC games.

Alabama A&M vs. Texas Southern: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama A&M has been victorious in eight, or 66.7%, of the 12 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Bulldogs have a win-loss record of 8-4 when favored by -114 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Texas Southern has put together a 4-10 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 28.6% of those games).

The Tigers have a 4-10 record (winning only 28.6% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of -105 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Alabama A&M has a 53.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Alabama A&M vs. Texas Southern Head-to-Head Comparison

Alabama A&M scores 72.2 points per game (272nd in college basketball) and allows 72.4 (134th in college basketball) for a -7 scoring differential overall.

Kintavious Dozier is 308th in college basketball with a team-high 14.9 points per game.

Texas Southern has a -77 scoring differential, falling short by 2.6 points per game. It is putting up 75.1 points per game, 200th in college basketball, and is giving up 77.7 per contest to rank 288th in college basketball.

Troy Hupstead paces Texas Southern, recording 14.6 points per game (342nd in college basketball).

The Bulldogs grab 31 rebounds per game (237th in college basketball) compared to the 30.9 of their opponents.

P.J. Eason's 6.9 rebounds per game lead the Bulldogs and rank 165th in college basketball play.

The 32.2 rebounds per game the Tigers accumulate rank 164th in the country. Their opponents grab 32.6.

Hupstead is 33rd in the country with nine rebounds per game, leading the Tigers.

Alabama A&M averages 96 points per 100 possessions on offense (218th in college basketball), and allows 96.3 points per 100 possessions (211th in college basketball).

The Tigers average 93.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (269th in college basketball), and concede 97.1 points per 100 possessions (231st in college basketball).

