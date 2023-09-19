A.J. Brown Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Buccaneers

Wide receiver A.J. Brown has a matchup against the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the NFL (248.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, when his Philadelphia Eagles meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday at 7:15 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Brown worth considering for his upcoming matchup against the Buccaneers? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Brown vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Day: September 25, 2023

September 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM

7:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.52

10.52 Projected Receiving Yards: 77.98

77.98 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.47

Brown Fantasy Performance

Brown is the 72nd-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 173rd overall, as he has put up 10.8 total fantasy points (5.4 per game).

Through two games this year, Brown has put up 10.8 fantasy points, as he's reeled in 11 passes on 16 targets for 108 yards and zero touchdowns.

Last week against the Minnesota Vikings, Brown produced 2.9 fantasy points, recording four receptions on six targets for 29 yards.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has allowed one player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed one player to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Buccaneers have not allowed someone to throw for three or more TDs versus them in a game this year.

A total of two players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Tampa Bay this season.

A total of Three players have hauled in a TD pass against the Buccaneers this season.

Tampa Bay has not allowed more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this year.

No player has put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Buccaneers this season.

A total of one player has rushed for at least one TD versus Tampa Bay this season.

No player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Buccaneers this year.

