76ers vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

76ers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH+ and KFAA

Two of the league's top scorers square off when Tyrese Maxey (fourth, 27.7 PPG) and the Philadelphia 76ers (19-29) host Kyrie Irving (15th, 24.3 PPG) and the Dallas Mavericks (26-24) on Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH+ and KFAA. The 76ers are 1-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.

76ers vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -1 225.5 -120 +102

76ers vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (54.1%)

76ers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The 76ers have compiled a 20-28-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have played 50 games, with 24 wins against the spread.

This season, 26 of the 76ers' games have gone over the point total out of 50 chances.

Mavericks games this season have gone over the point total 26 times in 50 opportunities (52%).

Philadelphia has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered nine times in 24 games at home, and it has covered 11 times in 24 games on the road.

In home games, the 76ers exceed the total 54.2% of the time (13 of 24 games). They hit the over in the same percentage of away games (13 of 24 contests).

Against the spread, Dallas has been better at home (13-11-0) than on the road (11-14-1).

Mavericks games have finished above the over/under less often at home (10 times out of 24) than away (16 of 26) this year.

76ers Leaders

Maxey is averaging 27.7 points, 3.4 boards and 6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.9 steals (third in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 14.4 points, 1.9 assists and 6.4 boards.

Guerschon Yabusele averages 11 points, 5.5 boards and 2 assists.

Paul George is averaging 17.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Caleb Martin averages 9.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made treys per game.

Mavericks Leaders

Irving averages 24.3 points for the Mavericks, plus 4.6 boards and 4.8 assists.

P.J. Washington's numbers on the season are 14.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is sinking 43.9% of his shots from the field and 38% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 treys.

The Mavericks receive 12.7 points per game from Daniel Gafford, plus 6.7 boards and 1.4 assists.

The Mavericks receive 10.1 points per game from Spencer Dinwiddie, plus 2.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Klay Thompson averages 13.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2 assists. He is making 41.2% of his shots from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per contest.

