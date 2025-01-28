5 Players to Watch in the 2025 Senior Bowl

While the East-West Shrine Bowl is emerging as another offseason game that showcases NFL talent, the Reese's Senior Bowl is still the standard.

Per usual, the Senior Bowl is loaded with NFL. As many as five-to-six participants could crash into the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Most of these players are currently viewed as borderline first-round picks, meaning they have plenty to gain in Saturday's contest.

Here are the five most notable players to keep an eye on during the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, February 1 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Players to Watch in the 2025 Senior Bowl

Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

While we have a wide range of potential draft picks on show in Saturday's matchup, three standout from the rest. These players are beginning to see their stock soar over the last week or two, giving them a chance of earning a first-round grade. We will start with the quarterback position as Jaxson Dart from the Mississippi Rebels is beginning to earn QB3 grades on many big boards.

For example, Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com released his first top 50 prospect rankings on January 28, and Dart was ranked 41st and the 3rd-best signal-caller in the class. This could be a classic Zach Wilson case as Dart can make all the flashy throws (as seen in this clip).

However, I wouldn't go as far as labeling Dart as Wilson -- a glorified bust. Dart had much more college experience under his belt, totaling 45 appearances and 1,307 passing attempt compared to Wilson reaching 30 games and 837 passing attempts during collegiate play.

The upside in Dart's game is clear as Kyle Crabbs of The 33rd Team pointed out his arm strength and ability to deliver under pressure. Plus, he has some wiggle to go with it, totaling 1,498 rushing yards over three seasons as a full-time starter.

With a strong pre-draft process, this a name that could surge up big boards -- especially for quarterback-hungry teams. It begins with Dart's showing in the Senior Bowl.

Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

Joining Dart among my three most intriguing players in the Senior Bowl, Harold Fannin Jr. is toward the top of an elite tight end class. Playing on the Bowling Green State Falcons won't turn heads, but Fannin's ludicrous numbers demanded attention in 2024. He finished with 117 receptions for 1,555 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, setting the college football record for the most receptions and receiving yards by a tight end in a single season.

Clearly, Fannin can be an elite receiving threat at the tight end position. The NFL upside is there, too, thanks to his versatility. Crabbs of The 33rd Team highlighted his ability from the slot along with excellent hands and run after the catch ability. Fannin probably won't become a thumper in the run game, but many teams could be willing to spend a high draft to get this kind of receiving weapon at tight end.

The Bowling Green product is one of three tight ends that could crack the first round. Tyler Warren of the Penn State Nittany Lions is pretty much a layup to crack the first round, and Colston Loveland from the Michigan Wolverines, ranked seventh in Daniel Jeremiah's Big Board ,is another potential first-rounder.

Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Prior to Dart's recent leap, Jalen Milroe of the Alabama Crimson Tide was viewed as QB3. Early in the 2024 college football season, Milroe was even viewed in the same category as Cam Ward (+100) and Shedeur Sanders (+800), who carry the two shortest odds to be the number 1 overall pick among QBs.

Milroe has went on a noticeable slide, though, mostly due to a shaky final season at Alabama. He will likely post some eye-popping numbers at the NFL Combine while showcasing elite athleticism throughout the process, but accuracy and decision-making are glaring concerns surrounding Milroe's game.

The intangibles are certainly there. If Milroe throws well throughout the process, he could at least secure a second-round selection -- perhaps becoming QB3 once again. Pro Football Focus currently has Milroe 68th on its 2025 Big Board.

Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Former Ole Miss Rebels starring in the Senior Bowl reminds us of what could have been for the Rebs in the 2024 season. Dart isn't the only prospect rising up boards as defensive linemen Walter Nolen and Princely Umanmielen are also drawing heads. Of the two, Nolen is drawing a little more interest from me with the defensive tackle consistently appearing in the first round of mock drafts this week.

The Cincinnati Bengals have been a popular landing spot at 17th overall. Daniel Jeremiah ranks Nolen 26th in his Big Board and mocked him to the Bengals. Josh Edwards of CBS Sports mocked Nolen to the same exact spot in Cincy.

Throughout the college season, Nolen was off and on in the first round of mocks. Now, he's firmly in a great spot and is flirting with a crashing the top-20 picks. He's yet another promising player in a loaded defensive tackle class.

Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

Rounding out the three big names I'm watching in the Senior Bowl, Mike Green from the Marshall Thundering Herd is perhaps the most intriguing player for me this weekend. As of Tuesday morning, it's already been a big week for Green.

He's been flirting with first-round potential, but his weight has been a concern after weighing in at 236 pounds prior to the 2024 season. Green gained 15 pounds since, weighing in at 251 pounds at the Senior Bowl. Plus, his play was turning heads at Tuesday's practice.

Daniel Jeremiah ranked Green 23rd in his Big Board while mocking him to the Detroit Lions at 28th overall in his Mock Draft. Green has officially cracked the first round conversation, and his productive 17-sack 2024 campaign paired with good speed around the edge should only do him more favors as draft night approaches.

