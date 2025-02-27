5 College Basketball Games to Watch This Weekend

It is ALMOST March!

Check out our list below for five games to watch this weekend in college basketball.

College Basketball Games to Watch

UCLA at Purdue (Friday)

One of the great parts of realignment is unique matchups during conference play that didn't exist prior to this season. This game is one of those instances. Both of these programs have been to the Final Four in the last five years, but they've also never met head-to-head during the regular season. That will change on Friday night at Mackey Arena. Keep a close eye on Bruins big man Aday Mara. UCLA is 6-0 this season in games where the 7-3 center logs 20 or more minutes.

Auburn at Kentucky (Saturday)

Bruce Pearl's squad is 26-2 and in the pole position to be the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Going to Rupp Arena and earning a victory would represent another impressive accomplishment. The Wildcats are finally getting healthy in the backcourt, and that could bode very well for Mark Pope's team during March Madness.

Alabama at Tennessee (Saturday)

A phenomenal contrast in styles is on the docket for Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. The Crimson Tide play faster than a racecar that has the inside track at the Indianapolis 500 while the Vols are more than comfortable in the mud. Tennessee could drastically enhance its chances of becoming a number one seed in the NCAA Tournament with a victory.

Creighton at Xavier (Saturday)

This is may not be the first game people are thinking of this weekend, but the true college basketball junkies know its significance. If the Musketeers can beat the Bluejays on Saturday at the Cintas Center, it will greatly enhance their chances of earning an at-large bid to March Madness. This is a massive game for the Big East. Remember: The league had only three teams reach the NCAA Tournament last March. A win by Xavier would give the Big East a chance at five in 2025.

Wisconsin at Michigan State (Sunday)

Tre Holloman's half-court buzzer beater on Wednesday night against Maryland makes you wonder if this is the start of a magical run for the Spartans. The Badgers want to hear none of it. Wisconsin's up-tempo offense has quickly become one of the sport's most watchable styles. Expect 40 minutes of fun on Sunday in East Lansing.

To Reach the Final Four - 2025 To Reach the Final Four - 2025 Auburn -155 Duke -135 Houston +140 Alabama +175 Florida +200 Tennessee +290 Iowa State +440 St. John's +460 Michigan State +550 Arizona +700 Missouri +700 Texas Tech +700 Kentucky +750 Wisconsin +800 Maryland +1000 Texas A&M +1200 View more odds in Sportsbook

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for NCAA basketball odds? Check out all of the college basketball odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jon Rothstein is not a FanDuel employee. The reporting of Rothstein is not subject to FanDuel's verification and does not represent the views or input of FanDuel. Betting based on Rothstein's reporting will not guarantee a successful outcome. Always do your own due diligence and use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.