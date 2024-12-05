5 College Basketball Games to Watch This Weekend

Who’s ready for a great weekend?

Check below for our list of five games to watch this weekend in college basketball.

College Basketball Games to Watch

Illinois at Northwestern (Friday)

The Wildcats have been taken to the Gates of Hell with their last two losses. They need to have amnesia in their Big Ten home opener. Brad Underwood's squad has ridiculous long-term upside and incredible offensive spacing. Seven-foot-one big man Tomislav Ivisic (16.3 points, 8.1 rebounds) is the key to the Illini's attack and is a lethal pick-and-pop threat.

Kansas State at St. John's (Saturday)

Carnesecca Arena should be on fire in what will be the Red Storm's first game since the passing of Lou Carnesecca. This will be the first true road game of the year for the Wildcats, who began the season as a top-30 team. Keep a close eye on St. John's RJ Luis, who has unequivocally been this team's best player. The 6-foot-7 wing had 24 points and 10 rebounds in the Red Storm's last game against Harvard.

Wisconsin at Marquette (Saturday)

These in-state rivals are both coming off losses and will be looking to avoid a losing streak. The Golden Eagles will also be looking to get healthy as starting guard Chase Ross left Wednesday's loss at Iowa State with an ankle injury. This game also features two potential All-Americans in Marquette's Kam Jones (19.0 points, 6.6 assists, 5.0 rebounds) and Wisconsin's John Tonje (22.3 points, 5.1 rebounds). Jones owns the third-best Wooden Award odds (+700).

Gonzaga/Kentucky (Saturday)

A battle of bluebloods takes center stage in Seattle on Saturday evening. Both teams enter the game with one defeat. The Bulldogs currently have five different players averaging double figures, but no player is more important than veteran point guard Ryan Nembhard (10.6 points, 10.8 assists), who currently boasts an assist-to-turnover ratio better than 6:1.

Maryland at Purdue (Sunday)

The Terps made mincemeat out of Ohio State in their Big Ten opener on Wednesday. A road game at Mackey Arena is a completely different weight-class. This is the first true road environment that Maryland freshman Derik Queen (16.6 points, 8.3 rebounds) will endure in his young college career. It will be trial by fire in West Lafayette.

Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.

Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.