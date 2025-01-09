5 College Basketball Games to Watch This Weekend

Who’s ready for a great weekend?

Check below for our list of five games to watch this weekend in college basketball.

College Basketball Games to Watch

UCLA at Maryland (Friday)

Mick Cronin and Kevin Willard are very close friends, but business is business. Both UCLA and Maryland enter Friday night's game on losing streaks and both need a win to get back on track. The Bruins' guard play and three-point shooting continues to be a major deterrent. UCLA is just 6 for 48 from three-point range in its last two games, which have both been losses.

Kansas at Cincinnati (Saturday)

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the Bearcats are desperate for a marquee win after an 0-3 start in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks, meanwhile, have won two straight games and look like a different team since Bill Self inserted Mississippi State transfer Shakeel Moore into the starting lineup in the backcourt alongside Dajuan Harris. This is a critical game for Cincinnati, who has not played in the NCAA Tournament since 2019.

Villanova at St. John's (Saturday)

The Wildcats' win over UConn on Wednesday was their biggest under Kyle Neptune. If they can add a win over the Red Storm at MSG on Saturday, they'll officially join the NCAA Tournament discussion. St. John's enters this game at 13-3, with its three losses coming by a combined five points. Expect a near capacity crowd at the World's Most Famous Arena.

Kentucky at Mississippi State (Saturday)

This is the start of a critical four-game stretch for the Bulldogs, who will also play Auburn, Tennessee, and Ole Miss in the next two weeks. Chris Jans' squad has won 14 of its first 15 games while Kentucky is aiming to bounce back from a road loss earlier in the week against Georgia. Keep an eye on the intriguing matchup at point guard between the Wildcats' Lamont Butler and the Bulldogs' Josh Hubbard.

Alabama at Texas A&M (Saturday)

Mark Sears has regained his All-American form after a slow start to the season and is averaging 22 points and eight assists during SEC play. He'll need to be at his best if the Crimson Tide are going to beat the Aggies in College Station. Texas A&M is currently on a nine-game winning streak and has yet to lose a game this season at full strength. It will be interesting to see if Buzz Williams' team gets back All-American guard Wade Taylor IV, who missed the Aggies' win earlier this week at Oklahoma due to injury.

Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.