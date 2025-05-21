5 Biggest Losers in Dynasty Fantasy Football Following the NFL Draft

We've had time to let the 2025 NFL Draft results marinate, and rookie minicamp is already behind us while mandatory minicamps are quickly approaching. Potential roles for rookies are about to become quite clear over the upcoming month.

While dynasty fantasy football featured winners after the 2025 NFL Draft, there were also losers among the bunch, including both rookies and veterans. Let's look at the biggest losers in dynasty fantasy football following the draft.

Dynasty Stock Down After the 2025 NFL Draft

Najee Harris, RB, Chargers

After slowly approaching a split backfield with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Najee Harris departed to join the Los Angeles Chargers. L.A. had the 10th-highest rush-play rate from 2024, and Harris' only competition for touches prior to the draft seemed to be Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal.

However, a potential workhorse role faded when the Chargers spent the 22nd overall pick on Omarion Hampton. He logged over 1,500 rushing yards in back-to-back seasons at North Carolina and earned the class' sixth-highest athleticism score among running backs.

Prior to the Hampton pick, it felt like Harris could tap back into his RB4 finish from the 2021 season (per FantasyPros). This is probably out the window after spending a first-round selection on Hampton. Any high upside for Harris could now rely on red zone touches, and he's already rarely used as a receiver.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers

Looking at Harris' former teammate, Jaylen Warren was also gearing up for a larger role on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Warren has usually been deployed as a receiving back, and that role could be once again present with Pittsburgh spending a third-round pick on Kaleb Johnson. Yet again, Warren's fantasy value will likely hinge on receptions.

Johnson showcased his talent as a pure rusher with over 1,500 rushing yards in 2024. At 6'1", 224 pounds, Johnson feels like the obvious replacement for Harris, who is 6'1", 242 pounds.

Perhaps the biggest blow to Warren's value could be his red zone work. That's been a major issue with only five rushing touchdowns over the last two seasons. Harris took 55 red zone touches in 2024 (11th) while Warren totaled 20 (40th), per PlayerProfiler. Johnson posted 21 rushing touchdowns at Iowa last season. Warren's dynasty value likely faces the usual challenges.

Jalen McMillan, WR, Buccaneers

Jalen McMillan was tracking to be a steal late in the 2024 season, starting in 12 of 13 appearances. After Chris Godwin suffered a season-ending injury in Week 7, McMillan's 2.0 targets per game jumped to 5.7 over the final nine games of the season. Plus, he finished the season with a 69.9% snap rate.

As a former third-round pick, McMillan was headed for a crucial role on the offense going forward. However, the offseason provided two blows. First up, Godwin re-signed with Tampa Bay, meaning the top targets will continue to be Mike Evans and Godwin. Additionally, the Bucs spent their first-round pick on Emeka Egbuka -- who is tied for the 14th-shortest odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year (+3000).

We know Evans and Godwin will continue to have significant roles. Tampa Bay wouldn't spend a first-round grade on Egbuka without a clear role in mind.

After logging 17.4 fantasy points per game in half PPR over the final five games of 2024, McMillan's future in this offense suddenly looks dim. Egbuka could be viewed as one of the biggest dynasty losers, too, as the first-round talent landed in a crowded room.

Cole Kmet, TE, Bears

The Chicago Bears have not been shy about loading the offense with weapons. That was once again the case in the 2025 NFL Draft as they selected Colston Loveland with the 10th pick and Luther Burden with the 39th selection. Loveland was praised for his ability as a receiving threat at tight end. While his career-high of receiving yards was only 649 yards at Michigan, this was more of a product of the system and not a knock on Loveland's obvious talent.

One of the concerns surrounding Loveland has been his ability to be an in-line tight end in blocking situations. According to Pro Football Focus, Loveland had the third-highest receiving grade in college football last season (90.6) and the third-most yards per route run at 2.67. With his impressive quickness and athleticism, Loveland figures to takeover coach Ben Johnson's receiving role at tight end.

With that said, Cole Kmet's dynasty ceiling just took a huge hit. Last season wasn't a great finish, either, as TE18 in half PPR. Even with the ninth-most routes run and third-highest snap share among tight ends, Kmet still posted underwhelming numbers in 2024. Kmet is one of the easiest sells in the NFL right now. A red zone role looks unlikely, too, as he had only eight red zone targets last season (22nd).

Dylan Sampson, RB, Browns

Considering the absurd running back class, we were bound to get some rookies landing in underwhelming spots. The Cleveland Browns are likely to move on from the unsigned Nick Chubb, especially after drafting Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Judkins currently holds the fifth-shortest odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year (+1600) while Sampson is all the way back at +12000. Cleveland's second round selection is expected to be the leader of the backfield, leaving Sampson on the short end of the stick.

Sampson could have landed on several different teams leading to big roles, such as the Dallas Cowboys. Instead, he ended up in a spot where he will compete with one of the classes' top tailbacks. At best, Sampson is likely looking at a third down role.

Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com highlighted the Browns like Sampson for screens and short passes. If you're in a full PPR league, this adds some potential to Sampson. In anything else, this is probably going to be Judkins' backfield.

