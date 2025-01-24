5 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for the AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games

The NFL is down to its final four squads. We'll decide who plays in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, and certain players will have to step up.

NFC Conference Championship Game Player Props: Commanders at Eagles

Jayden Daniels - Passing + Rushing Yds Jayden Daniels Under Jan 26 8:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jayden Daniels' Cinderella story has been remarkable, but this is a brutal spot for it to continue.

It's a rematch of a Week 11 spot visiting the Philadelphia Eagles where Daniels turned in his second-lowest scrimmage yardage total (209) of the season despite a negative script, and this is a stark adjustment from his last two weeks of play. Philadelphia's top-ranked schedule-adjusted defense (per numberFire) is a huge step up in competition from an injury-ravaged Detroit Lions (9th) or Tampa Bay Buccaneers (17th) squad.

The rookie seems unfazed, but he did average just 6.6 yards per attempt (YPA) last week in a game that was won with a +5 turnover differential. Washington Commanders guard Sam Cosmi tearing his ACL is also a devastating loss for an interior looking for ways to slow down Jalen Carter.

FanDuel Research's NFL DFS projections expect just 269.5 median passing and rushing yards from J.D. on Sunday. It's not fun betting unders on generational players, but when Stephen A. Smith is on board, it's probably time to bail.

Jalen Hurts - Longest Rush Jalen Hurts Under Jan 26 8:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Any of Jalen Hurts' rushing props are ostensibly a bet on the health of his knee. The proof is pretty squarely in the pudding, though.

After injuring his knee last week, Hurts attempted just one hobbled scramble for four yards. He was sacked three times trying to extend plays. The conditions called for runs of any type, so that was a concerning vote of confidence about the injury -- albeit likely improved seven days later.

Last season, Hurts battled a knee injury the entire second half of the year, and he fell short of this line in 6 of his final 10 games. That includes one carry for five yards in last year's playoff loss to Tampa Bay.

Now, the Birds are a 6.5-point favorite with Saquon Barkley against nF's 17th-ranked rush D in the regular season. Washington has also allowed the ninth-fewest yards per carry to QBs this year (4.1), so Dan Quinn's guys rally to the ball.

We've got Hurts projected for just 4.6 YPC in this one, and most of his rushing props -- except a touchdown -- could sail under if the Eagles jump out to a lead behind Saquon.

A.J. Brown - Total Receptions Washington Commanders Jan 26 8:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I'm not sure the Eagles want to head into the Super Bowl with a squeaky wheel. An improved weather forecast should provide the chance to get A.J. Brown going.

Brown's quiet postseason includes just 3 catches, 24 yards, and 1 novel read on the sidelines. Some of that has been the team's approach, and Brown dropped a long touchdown last week. It's a two-way street.

However, this seems to be a matchup in which he thrives. The Commies' 20th-ranked pass D was their weaker unit this season in nF's schedule-adjusted ranks, and they've allowed the second-most targets (32) and receiving yards (348) to wideouts in the playoffs.

Hurts' knee injury frankly has me concerned with his effectiveness down the field to take a yardage prop, but Brown had 23 combined targets in games against Washington this season as they sold out to stop the run. He'll be involved.

FanDuel Research has Brown projected for 4.92 catches on Sunday.

AFC Conference Championship Game Player Props: Bills at Chiefs

Dalton Kincaid - Receiving Yds Buffalo Bills Jan 26 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I've been plenty wrong about Dalton Kincaid this NFL season, but he's got a chance to put a loud exclamation point on a quiet year this weekend.

Kincaid hasn't been the Buffalo Bills' breakout option as I prognosticated, but that's because the Bills' 49.4% rush rate (fourth in the NFL) hasn't called for one in several games. Facing the Chiefs' world-class defense (12th against the rush, per nF's schedule-adjusted ranks) could change that.

K.C.'s Achilles' heel all season has been tight ends. They've allowed the very most yards and yards per route run (YPRR) to the position in addition to the seventh-most targets. We've already seen a tight end (Dalton Schultz) sail over his receiving prop against the Chiefs this postseason.

We've got Kincaid projected for 37.5 median receiving yards in this game -- one that should be hotly contested throughout. Buffalo's TE1 missed these teams' matchup in Week 11, so this matchup might fly under the radar.

Xavier Worthy - Rushing + Receiving Yds Buffalo Bills Jan 26 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In this week's NFL Conference Championship expert picks, I gave out Xavier Worthy's longest reception over 18.5 yards. I'll ladder my exposure to the rookie with this prop, too.

One giant deep ball from Patrick Mahomes would eliminate plenty of anxiety about which is better, but Worthy is well-positioned against a Bills defense bleeding big plays. They've given up a 25-plus-yard reception to five different players in the playoffs already.

The wideout's 4.21-second 40-yard dash is a better indicator of his big-play ability than an 8.5-yard average depth of target (aDOT), but he's still hauled in a reception of at least 15 yards in six of his last eight games. That'll eat up this total quickly.

This is the time of year where Kansas City is both creative and astute with playcalling. I don't want to leave a Worthy rush behind when he's topped 10 rushing yards in three games this season.

Our projections expect 59.2 median scrimmage yards from him on Sunday, so the value in this line could be gone by kickoff.

