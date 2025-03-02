5 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Sunday 3/2/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Today's Best NBA Bets and Player Props

Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers

Total Points Under Mar 2 10:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Chicago Bulls' season-long metrics might be confusing bettors a bit on totals recently.

Chicago hasn't hit this many points in five of their last six games with the exception a 42-point rout of the Philadelphia 76ers in their favor. Across their last 10 games, the Bulls have dipped to 17th in offensive rating (ORTG) and 8th in pace. The days of totals in the 240s might be gone.

It's not like the Indiana Pacers have been an outlier recently, either. Indiana is just 10th in ORTG and 13th in pace. While Chicago's defensive rating (DRTG) is gettable in this time (118.1), it's not near the worst in the league to make up for just above-average performance.

Massey Ratings has this total at 240.0. Those models favor season-long performance, as well. This number has climbed a bit high given the recent trends of these clubs.

New Orleans Pelicans at Utah Jazz

Away Team Total Points New Orleans Pelicans Mar 3 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Utah Jazz have rolled out the tank parade.

Lauri Markkanen (back), John Collins (back), Jordan Clarkson (foot), Collin Sexton (ankle), and Walker Kessler (rest) will all sit tonight with what might be better known as the "Cooper Flagg Flu". I can't leap to a total involving their backups or trust the New Orleans Pelicans' horrid D, but this bet certainly works.

Amid the plans for Flagg, Utah has a 119.3 DRTG in their last 10 games -- second-worst in the Association. This year, their DRTG has dropped 1.4 points with Kessler off the floor and unable to protect the rim, too.

NOLA is still trying to get some momentum going at full strength except Dejounte Murray (Achilles). As no surprise, the Pels actually have an improved ORTG (111.8) in their last 10 with Zion Williamson back in the fold.

Both of these teams also play at a top-10 pace in this time, so expecting the Pels' former All-Stars to wax a Utah team that's trying to lose makes sense. I just can't trust their defense to lay seven points.

Kyle Filipowski - Pts + Reb New Orleans Pelicans Mar 3 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I'll turn to the other side for a prop, though.

It feels like FanDuel might be a bit glacial to the Kessler news with Kyle Filipowski's props. A 6'11" Filipowski logged 36 minutes on Monday with Kessler sidelined as no other player above 6'6" saw minutes.

In a shocking turn, Filipowski pulled down 11 rebounds to go along with 20 points. He's averaging 13.6 points and 10.0 rebounds per 36 minutes this season. New Orleans is a bottom-five squad in points and rebounds allowed to centers this year, as well.

FanDuel Research's NBA projections expect 15.4 points and 9.5 rebounds across 33.0 minutes in a plus matchup for Filipowski.

Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers

Spread Betting LA Clippers Mar 3 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Los Angeles Lakers just beat the Los Angeles Clippers by four in their building on Friday. What's changed? Their health through that physical contest.

Luka Doncic (calf) and LeBron James (foot) are questionable tonight with Rui Hachimura (knee) and Austin Reaves (calf) doubtful or worse. Meanwhile, the Clips will get back Norman Powell (knee), per a probable listing.

The Lake Show aren't the deepest team in the NBA, so even Reaves' absence is a big deal. They're 2-3 with a -12.5 NRTG in a small sample of five games he's been sidelined this year. Obviously, James and Doncic would be worse dominoes to fall.

This is also a great get-right spot for the Clippers to snatch some momentum back. They're 1-4 since the break compared to the Lakers' 5-1 record. The latter might punt this game to preserve the health of an emerging title contender.

Kawhi Leonard - Rebounds LA Clippers Mar 3 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In doing so, we'll see if the board man can get us paid.

Kawhi Leonard is fully up to speed for the Clips. L.A.'s cornerstone has logged at least 31 minutes in six straight, and he's posted 6.0 rebounds per 36 minutes this season. That'll put him right around this hook on an average night.

The Lakers are certainly a better-than-average spot, allowing the ninth-most rebounds per game to small forwards (7.8). Powell's return also should push Kris Dunn (5.22 rebounds per 36) to the bench for a weaker option on the glass.

We've got Leonard projected for 6.1 rebounds in 34.1 minutes tonight.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.