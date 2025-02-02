5 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Sunday 2/2/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Today's Best NBA Bets and Player Props

Chicago Bulls at Detroit Pistons

The Chicago Bulls' traveling basketball circus hits Motown today, and the relatively healthy Detroit Pistons can take advantage of them.

Chicago normally does their fair share of punching back offensively, but Zach LaVine's absence with a personal issue could prove costly. In his place, the Bulls aren't really equipped to get stops behind the team's 3rd-ranked tempo and 24th-ranked defensive rating (DRTG).

That's a huge upgrade in pace for the Motors (17th), who have topped 113 points in four of their last five as is. The Bulls are the right style of opponent to push that closer to 120. I'll bet their team total, sitting here unsure about a Chicago offense with a 108.1 offensive rating (ORTG) when LaVine is off the floor.

In a game where we're expecting Detroit points, why not add on a player to score?

Especially when that player, Ausar Thompson, is looking to keep pace with his twin's meteoric rise. Trust me; I'm a twin, and the competitive drive is real.

Thompson has seen an increase in minutes without Jaden Ivey (leg), topping 23 in five of his last seven as a starter. He's notched double-digit points four times in this span behind a 16.8% usage rate.

Chicago allows the 12th-most points per game to small forwards (21.8), as well. FanDuel Research's NBA projections show Thompson projected for 9.9 points in 25.8 minutes, leading to slight value on another double-digit scoring effort.

Los Angeles Clippers at Toronto Raptors

This line seems crazy. The 28-20 Los Angeles Clippers are only laying six opposite the 15-33 Toronto Raptors with their two best players healthy? What?

Well, we'll actually discover a new sample about the Clips today with Norman Powell, the team's offensive engine, sidelined with a hip injury. They've played just four minutes this season with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden on the floor but Powell off.

A somewhat-restricted Leonard just won't dramatically improve the Clippers' -3.1 net rating (NRTG) with Powell off but Harden on the floor, according to PBP Stats. It's not wise to lay six against an improving, healthy Toronto squad that's managed a +4.7 NRTG over their last 10 games.

In a game that could come down to the wire, Raptors Moneyline (+190) isn't unthinkable here -- especially given the travel and the fact Powell's shotmaking late could be sorely missed.

Memphis Grizzlies at Milwaukee Bucks

I'm a simple man. I see the Memphis Grizzlies' buzzsaw at plus money, and I take them.

Over both teams' respective last 10 games, the Grizz's +5.4 NRTG trumps that of the Milwaukee Bucks (+3.8), and they've been better all season.

Milwaukee's five leading scorers are also all listed in some fashion on today's injury report, which will be tougher to play through opposite Memphis' NBA-best 104.6 pace.

This line seems like an overreaction to Ja Morant's doubtful listing when Memphis' NRTG in games without Morant (+8.1) is actually better than when he plays (+6.5). That's a quick-and-dirty justification for the Grizzlies' 31-17-0 against the spread (ATS) record this year, and I see them undervalued again today.

If there's one spot that's given the Bucks fits this year, it's the small forward position. That's great news for emerging Memphis rookie Jaylen Wells.

Wells has posted 12.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game behind 29.1 minutes per game in January, and he'll be on the positive side of that court time against Milwaukee without Morant. He's lived around this mark with at least 14 points and boards in 9 of 14 games last month.

The Deer are a plus matchup for both categories, ceding the ninth-most points (22.1) and fifth-most rebounds (8.2) per game to the three spot.

We've got the Washington State alum projected for 12.6 points and 3.5 rebounds in 27.2 minutes during Sunday's contest, which would smash this combo prop.

