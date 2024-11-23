5 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Saturday 11/23/24

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

Today's Best NBA Bets and Player Props

Memphis Grizzlies at Chicago Bulls

Chicago is on the second leg of a back-to-back after winning a 258-point duel with Atlanta on Friday. Those tired legs should impact a defense that's already friendly for scoring, playing at the league's fastest pace (104.9) and with its sixth-worst defensive rating (117.1 DRTG). They enter already having given up at least 122 points in five of their last six.

The Memphis Grizzlies are still a good offense without Ja Morant (foot), too. They've got a 114.5 offensive rating (ORTG) in games where Morant hasn't played, which would be good for seventh in the league on its own. Memphis also plays at a quick pace (103.8).

Memphis has topped 123 points in seven of their last eight games against bottom-10 teams in DRTG, including these Bulls on October 23rd. A rest advantage should help them do it again.

Jaren Jackson Jr. - Pts + Reb Jaren Jackson Jr. Over Nov 24 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

A massive night from Jaren Jackson Jr. could be the reason why they get there.

Triple J averages 31.0 points and 7.6 rebounds per 36 minutes with Morant off the floor. As is often the case, foul trouble can inhibit those minutes, but a low-defense, finesse contest like this one could help him avoid the whistle.

Per FantasyPros, Chicago allows the second-most points and fourth-most rebounds to Jackson's power forward spot.

Our NBA DFS projections expect 0.70 points and 0.20 rebounds per minute from Jackson in this game, but they're a bit conservative on his minutes total (32.0) because of prior foul trouble issues. If he sees full work of 36 minutes, expect him to shatter this line in a friendly matchup.

Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs

Moneyline San Antonio Spurs Nov 24 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

If they're going to keep giving me the San Antonio Spurs at plus money in their building, I'll keep taking it.

San Antonio is 7-3 straight up (SU) at home this season, dethroning some high-profile teams such as Oklahoma City, Sacramento, Minnesota, and Houston thus far. They've even won two games in a row without Victor Wembanyama (knee), who seems to be closer to returning tonight after two days off considering the tight betting line with the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State played last night in New Orleans in what a surprisingly close affair, and their veteran pieces aren't a lock to be playing tonight before the injury report has been filed.

The Spurs have a +5.3 net rating (NRTG) at home that's negative on the road. The Dubs aren't as sensitive to venue, posting a +9.8 NRTG at home that is +10.2 on the road. In terms of a relative upgrade, this spot is enormous for the Spurs.

I just continue to think the veteran additions of Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes are undervalued in markets. The Spurs are a real playoff contender now. They should be favored in spots like this where rest and venue point their way.

Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers

Spread Betting Los Angeles Lakers Nov 24 3:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Ask any Los Angeles Lakers fan which team they hate most in the NBA right now, and the answer is probably the Denver Nuggets.

Denver has bounced L.A. from the postseason in consecutive seasons, but this first regular-season meeting between the two in 2024-25 seems primed to go the Lakers' way. They've been off since Thursday's gaffe against Orlando, and the Nuggets played a tough, close loss to the Mavericks in their home building last night.

It's worth noting that these two flawed teams might be more in each others' weight class than those postseason matchups. They share a +0.9 NRTG after all their trials and tribulations, yet rest and location favor the Lake Show at just over a one-basket margin tonight.

The Nuggets have only covered in 5 of 14 games thus far, proving to be one of the most overvalued teams in betting markets on the back of Nikola Jokic's reputation. This game, meaning likely quite a bit to the little brother getting bullied recently, should favor L.A. handily.

Austin Reaves - Assists Austin Reaves Over Nov 24 3:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

We can dive into the prop market in a bounce-back spot for Austin Reaves, as well.

Reaves had just three assists in his last game, but Los Angeles' new point guard was on a dime-dishing bender before that. He had put together a stretch of at least six assists in six of his last seven contests, which now sits at six of eight. He's averaging 11.0 potential assists in seven games since D'Angelo Russell was demoted to the bench.

Denver allows the fourth-most assists per game to point guards (10.0), so his matchup is a good one to get back on track.

We've got AR15 projected for 5.8 assists in this game, making plus money on this prop my favorite one of the night.

