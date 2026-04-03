5 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Friday 4/3/26

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

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Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Today, we have a 15-game slate that currently lists key matchups such as Dylan Cease vs. Grant Taylor, Bryan Woo vs. Reid Detmers, Nolan McLean vs. Tyler Mahle, Aaron Nola vs. Michael Lorenzen, and Michael King vs. Sonny Gray.

The card below is built around three things: current 2026 form, each pitcher's broader skill profile, and whether the opposing lineup tends to create whiffs or suppress them. The “play to” numbers are my thresholds, since MLB odds can move during the day.

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This is my favorite pure over on the slate. Cease enters Fridays game with a 1.69 ERA and 12 strikeouts already, and the matchup is against the White Sox, who are just 1-5 entering their home opener. Cease is also facing the team he knows best, which matters for sequencing and pitch-plan comfort.

The matchup support is strong because Chicago’s lineup is still one of the thinner groups on the board. Their projected 2026 roster construction leans on Andrew Benintendi, Austin Hays, Colson Montgomery, and Munetaka Murakami, but it lacks the kind of deep contact profile that typically scares you off a high-K arm. Toronto, meanwhile, gives Cease strong run-support potential, which increases the odds he works aggressively from ahead in counts.

The broader betting case is simple: Cease has the swing-and-miss arsenal, the current strikeout form, and the opponent quality you want for a strikeout over. At anything 7.5 or better, I’d still be on the over.

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Woo is one of the cleaner skill-plus-matchup overs on the board. Woo enters Friday with a 3.00 ERA and 9 strikeouts entering this start, and the opponent is an Angels club that has some top-end pop but still carries whiff potential throughout the lineup.

Even when the Angels’ bats are healthy, they are not a low-strikeout group. The projected core still revolves around Mike Trout, Jorge Soler, Logan O’Hoppe, Jo Adell, Josh Lowe, and Nolan Schanuel. Trout and Soler can obviously punish mistakes, but this is also exactly the kind of lineup that lets a quality right-hander pile up punchouts if he gets ahead. Seattle’s own offense being on the road matters here, too: if Woo gets early support, he can attack rather than pitch around damage.

This is the type of over that works because Woo does not need a massive number. He can get there through six efficient innings, and the current listed form suggests the stuff is already where it needs to be. Over 6.5 is my preferred number.

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This is a classic park-scare discount spot. Yes, the game is at Coors Field, but the Rockies remain a much more vulnerable lineup than the venue alone implies. Nola has 7 strikeouts already, and Colorado enters its home opener at 2-4.

Colorado still has some useful bats, but its projected offense is not a deep, disciplined contact group. The lineup is built more around Ezequiel Tovar, Hunter Goodman, Brenton Doyle, and Jordan Beck, and those are exactly the types of hitters a command-first righty like Nola can navigate if he is locating early. Philadelphia also projects as the stronger lineup in this game, which should help Nola work from favorable count leverage.

Because Coors can shorten outings, I would not chase a bigger number. But at 5.5, the combination of opponent quality and Nola’s established strike-throwing profile is enough for an over bet.

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Lorenzen is the other under I like. MLB lists him with a 6.23 ERA and 4 strikeouts entering Friday, and the Phillies are exactly the wrong opponent for a middling strikeout total.

Philadelphia’s projected lineup still brings too many experienced at-bats: Trea Turner, Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Alec Bohm, J.T. Realmuto, and Adolis García give the Phillies enough power to punish mistakes and enough plate discipline to force a pitcher like Lorenzen into efficiency trouble. Even if he survives the outing, it is easier to project five innings and three or four strikeouts than it is to project a true spike game.

This is not a bet against strikeout stuff as much as it is a bet against workload. Against this lineup, I prefer the under 4.5.

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Mahle is one of my favorite unders. MLB shows him entering at 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 5 strikeouts, and the matchup is against a Mets lineup that is deep enough to create longer at-bats and elevate pitch counts without necessarily being a huge swing-and-miss target.

The New York offense is one of the hardest groups on the slate to back an over against. The projected core still runs through Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, Bo Bichette, Jorge Polanco, Luis Robert Jr., Francisco Álvarez, and Marcus Semien, and that is a lot of plate discipline and damage potential for a pitcher who does not project to simply mow through six or seven innings.

The under works because the pathway is easy to see: competitive at-bats, elevated pitch count, five innings instead of seven, and a finish in the three-to-four strikeout range. Under 4.5 is the threshold I’d want.

Which strikeout props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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