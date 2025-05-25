5 Best MLB Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks for Sunday 5/25/25

In a given MLB slate, you've got tons of markets to dig through, from totals to home runs and strikeout props.

Which bets stand out for today's games?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Rhys Hoskins +420 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Milwaukee Brewers are one of baseball's worst offenses against lefties, but Rhys Hoskins is single-handedly keeping them afloat.

In just 57 plate appearances (PAs) against lefties, Hoskins has tallied an .875 OPS, .213 ISO, 42.1% flyball rate, and 39.5% hard-hit rate. That's translated to a home run just twice, which is miraculously the Brew Crew's lead in the split.

He'll have a good matchup for a third today. Pittsburgh Pirates lefty Bailey Falter has been living on borrowed time to allow just 1.00 HR/9. His flyball (46.1%) and hard-hit (44.2%) rates are both extremely elevated, and this would be a second straight campaign where his homer-to-flyball ratio (8.5%) is significantly below the league average (11.5%).

FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections expect 0.27 median homers out of Hoskins today, meaning we'd have expected to see closer to +323 odds for one.

Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins

On the back of their breakout southpaw, I'll wager the Kansas City Royals avoid the brooms today in Minneapolis.

Kris Bubic has finally delivered on his potential in 2025. He's on track for an All-Star bid with a 1.47 ERA that's well-supported by both xERA (3.05) and skill-interactive ERA (3.54 SIERA). His stuff has been filthy, per a 14.6% swinging-strike rate.

The Minnesota Twins counter with Bailey Ober, whose 4.22 SIERA and 19.7% K rate aren't nearly as imposing.

In these splits, these offenses are heading in opposite directions, too. Since May 1st, Kansas City's team OPS against righties (.763) towers over Minnesota's against lefties (.681).

Bubic has allowed one run in the entire month of May. Plus money here is attractive.

Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels Total Runs Miami Marlins May 25 8:08pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Well, the Los Angeles Angels fell flat in yesterday's contest to snap their winning streak at eight. The good news about the Miami Marlins is a new one can always start tomorrow.

Last night's gem from Cal Quantrill aside, L.A. has still tattooed right-handed pitching for a .763 team OPS since the start of May. They'll face another weak one in the form of Edward Cabrera today.

Cabrera's stuff still hasn't translated to the MLB level. Though his 4.16 SIERA is actually better than his ERA (5.50), he's coughed up 1.57 HR/9 behind an extremely high rate of hard contact (42.3%). Further, his swing-and-miss approach is generating a whiff on just 9.2% of pitches.

After he departs, Miami also still has the league's worst reliever SIERA (4.21).

Environment won't do Miami's pitching staff many favors, either. MLB's eighth-best park for hitters will have moderate winds blowing out to center today. Regretfully, I've got to go back to the Halos after yesterday's dud.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Taylor Ward +120 View more odds in Sportsbook

Taylor Ward's season-long metrics just don't tell the full story. This prop should be closer to even money.

Ward's double on Saturday has now cashed multiple bases in eight of his last nine games as he's been scorching during the month of May. Even a holistic look at his season shows a good candidate for multiple bases, including a .292 ISO and 39.6% hard-hit rate. He's just not cashing this often with multiple singles, per a .226 average.

A sloppy Miami pitching staff will help him, and the plate discipline requirements with today's starter are met. Cabrera's 77.6% contact rate is an organic match for Ward's tiny 6.5% walk rate in this split.

We've got the outfielder projected for 1.77 median total bases in Sunday's game. If correct, that implies closer to -112 odds.

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets

First 5 Innings Total Runs Los Angeles Dodgers May 25 11:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Sunday Night Baseball will send us into the holiday with a banger. The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets conclude their series, and I'll back early fireworks.

That's often been the case for L.A.'s Landon Knack, who has given up at least four earned runs in three of his six starts. Knack's 5.23 xERA and 52.8% hard-contact rate allowed are both frighteningly poor entering a matchup with the star-studded Mets order. New York's .735 team OPS against righties is ninth in baseball.

Meanwhile, Kodai Senga should see more damage against him soon, too. Senga's 1.43 ERA isn't close to a 4.19 SIERA, which is due to elevated walk (10.8%) and hard-hit (43.3%) rates himself. Senga's 12.1% swinging-strike rate is sporty, but he's been dancing out of danger, and the Dodgers usually bring ducks on the pond home.

These are two of MLB's top-10 bullpens by SIERA. I'll dodge those later into the contest, but one starter could get outright blown up to begin this game.

