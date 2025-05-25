3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Sunday 5/25/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks

There's no possible way the Chicago Sky are worse than last year -- much less as bad as some of their current metrics.

Chicago added two elite, veteran guards in Ariel Atkins and Courtney Vandersloot this offseason. A -36.0 net rating (NRTG) in two games is a horrible start, but it's just the start and shows how ugly things can get against the W's "big four" teams if you're not firing on all cylinders.

A more normal opponent awaits Sunday in SoCal. The Los Angeles Sparks are 1-3, just lost to the expansion Valkyries, and sport the league's fifth-worst defensive rating (101.2 DRTG).

Chicago is going to put up points if they hold to the WNBA's fastest pace at the moment (101.7). They've just been crushed by a league-worst 38.2 effective field-goal rate (eFG%) so far. As the Minnesota Timberwolves showed us Saturday on the men's side, cold shooting will always turn around.

DRatings expects 79.3 median points from Chicago in this contest.

Here's your culprit for most of the damage.

I've said that, right this very second, Angel Reese might be the most underrated athlete in all of sports. Every bettor and fan alike thinks she's terrible, but in 2024, Reese averaged 13.6 points per game on limited usage (21.5%) with what was just a slightly below-average 39.5 eFG%. While she's not the W's most efficient big, Reese can score.

She's just run into a slump -- likely pressing with Caitlin Clark favored for MVP -- to begin 2025. That's come via 5-for-22 shooting (22.7%). Once she settles in, the important metric of note is an improved 24.6% usage rate.

L.A. is a midpack team in second-chance points right now (8.8), but they've also faced the centerless Valkyries in two of four games.

Rotowire expects 13.2 points for Reese in this game. I expect her to be more selective with her shots in a much easier matchup, but it could pay massive dividends.

Washington Mystics at Phoenix Mercury

This is a tough schedule spot for the Washington Mystics.

There's plenty of youth on the squad, but a third road game in four nights isn't ideal. Plus, Washington is coming off an effort against Las Vegas that might have them a bit overvalued in betting markets. Behind 50.0% shooting from three, D.C. took the Aces down to the buzzer.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Mercury are looking to put a close game gone awry in Seattle -- totally forgivable in one of the league's most raucous venues -- behind them. Phoenix's +6.7 NRTG is a positive early return for this new core built around Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally.

DRatings has this median spread at just 3.6 points, but given the scheduling gap, I'll back fatigue to set in and Phoenix to scoot away to an early lead.

