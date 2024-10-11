4 NFL Touchdown Picks for Week 6

Taking anytime touchdown props via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook is a fun way to wager on the NFL.

Which touchdown picks make sense for this week? Let's dig in.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Best NFL TD Bets: Week 6

At the moment, Rachaad White hasn't practiced for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week due to a foot injury, and he's a game-time decision to play. If White is limited or is ruled out for Sunday's contest versus the New Orleans Saints, Bucky Irving is going to see his odds to score skyrocket.

Despite operating behind White, Irving has been more effective with 10.4 total touches per game for 58.6 scrimmage yards per game while earning an impressive 47.7% rushing success rate, via NextGenStats. Comparatively, White is posting 13.6 total touches per game for 62.8 scrimmage yards per game and a forgettable 29.4% rushing success rate.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Bucky Irving +110 View more odds in Sportsbook

Even before White's injury, Irving has earned a 50.0% red-zone rushing share, compared to White having only 27.8% of the red-zone rushing share. The matchup also favors Irving as the Saints are shaping up to be a run-funnel defense, ranking 9th in schedule-adjusted pass defense and 25th in schedule-adjusted run defense.

With Tampa Bay favored in a game where New Orleans will be starting a rookie signal-caller, give me Irving to find the end zone for the second time this year in a potentially expanded role.

There are two wideouts I like to score in this game, but I'll side with the one who has longer odds in what should be a back-and-forth shootout between the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders. While Zay Flowers is someone I'm interested in to find the end zone, Terry McLaurin should have shorter odds given his role in Washington's efficient passing attack.

McLaurin is pacing the Commanders in target share (27.3%), air yards share (57.0%), and average depth of target (14.9) with 3.8 downfield targets per game (targets of 10-plus yards). The big-play receiver had back-to-back games with a touchdown entering Week 5 before he was tackled at the two-yard line to prevent him from hitting pay dirt in three consecutive contests.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Terry McLaurin +170 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Ravens are showing signs of being a pass-funnel defense with the 24th schedule-adjusted pass defense and the 4th scheduled-adjusted run defense. On top of that, Baltimore's defense has surrendered the third-most receiving touchdowns (8) and second-highest catch rate over expected (+5.8%) to receivers while also giving up the fifth-most deep yards per target (13.4).

The offense of the Tennessee Titans hasn't shown much consistency with Will Levis under center, but Tony Pollard has been a bright spot. Even though some expected Tyjae Spears to handle a bigger workload in his second season, Pollard leads Tennessee's backfield in snap rate (64.0%), total touches per game (18.6), scrimmage yards per game (83.3), and red-zone rushing share (56.3%).

Across his first four games with the Titans, Pollard has scored twice, and he is one of seven running backs to receive 100% of his team's carries inside the five-yard line (according to Pro Football Reference). The Indianapolis Colts have also proven to be a team that struggles against the run, allowing the fourth-most rushing yards (595) to running backs this year.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Tony Pollard -110 View more odds in Sportsbook

Besides Tennessee being favored with a solid 22.5 implied point total in Week 6, they'll likely want to limit the passing workload they put on Levis as he suffered a shoulder injury before the team's bye week in Week 5. Just to put the cherry on top, our NFL daily projections are giving Pollard the eighth-best chance (0.53) to score a touchdown among the running backs playing on Sunday.

The usage we witnessed from Drake London in Week 5 was reminiscent of Cooper Kupp as Zac Robinson -- the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons -- was a former assistant under Sean McVay. During Atlanta's Week 5 win over the Buccaneers, London logged a season-high 22 slot snaps (per PFF) as he moved around the field often, leading to a season-best 12 receptions for 154 yards and a touchdown.

On the season, London now has a team-best 26.3% target share, 3.4 downfield targets per game, and a stellar 2.06 yards per route run. London has scored a touchdown in three of his last four games, and he's beginning to form a nice rapport with Kirk Cousins ahead of a favorable spot versus the Carolina Panthers.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Drake London +120 View more odds in Sportsbook

Up to this point, the Panthers have permitted the third-most receiving touchdowns (8) and the eighth-most yards per route run (1.80 to wide receivers. Our projections are handing London the fifth-best chance to score a touchdown (0.54) of the wideouts suiting up on Sunday, and three of the receivers being given better chances have +105 odds or better to score.

Opt-in to the Gronk Profit Spike and apply a 30% Profit Boost to an Anytime Touchdown Scorer wager on any NFL game happening October 13th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.