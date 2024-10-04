4 NFL Touchdown Picks for Week 5

Taking anytime touchdown props via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook is a fun way to wager on the NFL.

Best NFL TD Bets: Week 5

Jonathon Brooks is going to make his debut for the Carolina Panthers at some point, but until then, it's the Chuba Hubbard show. Ever since Andy Dalton took over at quarterback for the Panthers, Hubbard's volume and efficiency numbers have been trending in the right direction.

In the first two weeks with Bryce Young starting, Hubbard was averaging only 10 total touches and 45 scrimmage yards per game with a dismal 31.3% rushing success rate and zero red-zone rushing attempts (via NextGenStats) due to the Panthers not being able to move the ball down the field. On the other hand, Hubbard has produced 24 total touches and 145 scrimmage yards per game with an elite 56.4% rushing success rate and 4.5 red-zone rushing attempts per game in the two games with Dalton.

Even though Miles Sanders has been seeing the field a bit more in recent weeks, Hubbard still has an 81.8% red-zone rushing share in Weeks 3 and 4 compared to Sanders having the other 18.2%. The increased snaps for Sanders hasn't mattered much for Hubbard as he's found the end zone in back-to-back weeks.

The matchup versus the Chicago Bears isn't favorable -- at least on paper -- but they have surrendered the sixth-most rushing touchdowns (5) and have the ninth-worst defensive rushing success rate (43.2%) against running backs. If the Panthers are going to keep things relatively close on Sunday, they'll be leaning on Hubbard heavily again.

James Cook and the Buffalo Bills have certainly been in some interesting game scripts to begin the season. After needing to come from behind to defeat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, the Bills had lopsided wins over the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars before getting blown out by the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4.

Despite that being the case, Cook is clearly the most explosive back for the Bills with 14.8 touches and 83.3 scrimmage yards per game with a 46.0% rushing success rate through four weeks. Even though rookie Ray Davis and veteran Ty Johnson are also getting work in Buffalo's ground game, Cook could be needed even more in Week 5 with Khalil Shakir being ruled out.

Amid Shakir leading Buffalo in target share (19.4%) and yards per route run (2.84), he was registering only a 4.9-yard average depth of target. Cook is sitting at a 2.9-yard average depth of target, so besides potentially handling more carries in a Joe Brady offense, the dynamic back could be even more involved in the short passing game as the Houston Texans are logging the second-highest pressure rate (41.0%) in the league.

With three rushing touchdowns under his belt already -- which is already more than he had last season -- Cook isn't too far behind Josh Allen in red-zone rushing share on the Bills at 32.0% (Allen leads the team at 36.0%). While the Texans are viewed as a stout defense, they are ranked 12th in schedule-adjusted pass defense and 27th in schedule-adjusted run defense, per numberFire.

Christian Watson is inactive for the Green Bay Packers, and the Los Angeles Rams have been a woeful defensive team to begin the season. The combination of both of those things being true opens the door for the other wideouts on the Packers to go absolutely bananas this week -- including Dontayvion Wicks.

When Watson exited last week's game, Wicks led Green Bay in target share (24.5%) and air yards share (37.4%) on an enticing 16.1-yard average depth of target while finishing with 5 catches for 78 yards and 2 touchdowns. Wicks proved to be an effective receiving weapon for Jordan Love down the stretch last season in a limited role, but he's capable of putting up impressive numbers in an expanded workload in a positive matchup.

Besides the numbers he posted in Week 4 that were mentioned above, Wicks also led the Packers in red-zone target share (33.3%), and he got a valuable nine downfield targets (targets of 10-plus yards). With Green Bay carrying the second-highest implied total (25.75) on Sunday, there could be plenty of touchdowns scored by the Packers.

Against wide receivers, the Rams are permitting the most yards per route run (2.10), the fourth-highest target rate (22.7%), and the third-most receiving touchdowns (7). In addition to that, Los Angeles' defense is ranked dead last in completion percentage over expected (+0.07%) and 31st in defensive passing success rate (54.5%).

In this week's expert picks piece on FanDuel Research, I listed the over on receiving yards for D.K. Metcalf as my favorite player prop in Week 5, and I also like him to score a touchdown. It helps that the Seattle Seahawks are letting Geno Smith cook with the highest pass rate over expected (+6.8%) in the NFL entering the upcoming slate of games.

On top of that, Seattle is playing at the eighth-fastest pace on offense, so they are airing it out and getting to the line quickly to put the ball in Smith's hands often. Whenever the Seahawks are throwing the ball, there's a good chance Metcalf is the primary read as he leads the team in target share (23.4%), air yards share (42.7%), and yards per route run (2.36).

Along with having a chance to turn a long reception into a touchdown with 4.8 downfield targets per game, Metcalf is tied for the second-highest red-zone target share (18.2%) and has one of the five end-zone targets for the Seahawks. After scoring a touchdown in back-to-back weeks, Metcalf was inches short of hitting paydirt again in Week 4 before setting Kenneth Walker III up for a one-yard score.

Even though the Giants aren't extremely terrible against the pass, they don't have the personnel to match up with Metcalf on the outside or when he moves inside to the slot. Deonte Banks will likely draw the responsibility of covering Metcalf on Sunday, and Banks has a team-low 47.5 coverage grade while allowing 16 receptions for 259 yards and a 4 touchdowns on 26 targets (according to PFF).

