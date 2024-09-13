4 NFL Touchdown Picks for Week 2

Taking anytime touchdown props via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook is a fun way to wager on the NFL.

Which touchdown picks make sense for this week? Let's dig in.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Best NFL TD Bets: Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts are slight favorites on the road ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Green Bay Packers due to Jordan Love likely missing time for the cheeseheads. With a fairly low total of 40.5 -- with the over at -106 odds -- Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor will be busy on the ground versus the Packers.

During the team's Week 1 loss to the Houston Texans, Taylor led the Colts in snap rate (95.3%) and was one of two skill players who saw 100% of the red-zone snaps, via NextGenStats. While Taylor's 48 yards on 16 attempts wasn't extremely impressive, he did find the end zone, and no other RB on the Colts got any carries.

At the moment, it appears that Richardson is the only threat to steal red zone touches from Taylor. Nevertheless, Taylor draws a favorable matchup against a Green Bay defense that just permitted 132 scrimmage yards and 3 total touchdowns to Saquon Barkley in Week 1.

Being that the Colts played at the 14th-fastest adjusted pace but finished with the 3rd-lowest pass rate over expected in their season opener suggests that they're going to run plays pretty quickly while focusing on the ground game. Our fantasy football projections are giving Taylor the fourth-best projection for touchdowns (0.62) among RBs, and the three RBs ahead of him all have odds of -150 or shorter to score in Week 2.

There are still long-term concerns for J.K. Dobbins.

He's still coming off a torn Achilles he suffered at the beginning of last season, and he's made just nine starts in the last three seasons, but it was a positive showing from the former second-round pick in Week 1. While Dobbins shared the backfield with Gus Edwards to begin the season for the Los Angeles Chargers, it was Dobbins who exploded for 135 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 attempts.

Dobbins also earned a 59.3% snap rate (compared to Edwards getting a 40% snap rate) as he'll see the field more due to Edwards not being a weapon in the passing game. Even though it was assumed that Edwards would handle nearly all of the short-yardage and red-zone work, it was Dobbins who got the lone carry inside the 10-yard line for the Chargers in Week 1.

There will certainly be times where Edwards is subbed in near the goal line, but Dobbins is also seemingly going to receive touches in the red zone in certain situations. With the Chargers taking on the hapless Carolina Panthers -- who just lost 47-10 to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 -- on Sunday, there is room for both Dobbins and Edwards to find the end zone as L.A. produced the ninth-lowest pass rate over expected in their season opener.

Carolina's defense surrendered 132 yards and 2 TDs to RBs in Week 1, Derrick Brown has been ruled out for the rest of the season, and no defense has given up more rushing TDs than the Panthers (23) since the start of last season. Not to mention, Sunday's Chargers-Panthers matchup could have wind speeds of 12 miles per hour, which makes it even more likely the Bolts lean on their ground game as road favorites.

The Washington Commanders didn't have many positives come out of their aerial attack in Week 1, but they'll enjoy a cushy matchup versus the New York Giants in Week 2. New York's secondary is vastly inexperienced, and they just surrendered the third-highest catch rate over expected (15.1%) and 2 receiving TDs to the WRs of the Minnesota Vikings to kick off the season.

The Vikings' wideouts also enjoyed a healthy 11.9-yard average depth of target (aDOT) versus the Giants in Week 1, and Terry McLaurin is the Commanders' best vertical threat. McLaurin finished with only 2 catches for 17 yards on 4 targets to begin the year, but his 63.0% air yards share and 19.3 aDOT are encouraging with a quarterback like Jayden Daniels throwing the ball.

According to PFF, Daniels registered the highest adjusted completion percentage (69.1%), yards per attempt (24.5), and passing TDs (22) among college QBs with 25-plus attempts of 20-plus yards in 2023. Daniels and McLaurin should have connected on a deep touchdown against the Bucs in Week 1, but the rookie signal-caller overthrew his talented wideout by inches.

Terry McLaurin with speed to burn down the left sideline, overthrown by rookie Jayden Daniels. pic.twitter.com/oXc571Epui — Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) September 9, 2024

After facing a blitz-heavy Tampa Bay squad to begin his NFL career, Daniels should have more time to throw against New York's defense. In addition to all of that, we're getting the birthday narrative for McLaurin on Sunday after head coach Dan Quinn iterated that he'd prefer to see Daniels run the ball less moving forward.

The Kansas City Chiefs have recently placed Marquise Brown on injured reserve, and he's expected to miss months of action. Having Brown available would undoubtedly make Kansas City's passing game even more lethal, but it's still a much better unit than last year with Rashee Rice emerging as the team's WR1.

In the Week 1 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, Rice led the Chiefs in target share (34.6%), air yards share (27.3%), and yards per route run (4.48) en route to posting 7 receptions for 103 yards on 9 targets. What makes Rice even more of a threat to score is his ability to create after the catch, and the Chiefs feed him plenty of short throws in their offense.

Among players with 5-plus targets in Week 1, Rice had the 11th-most yards after the catch per reception (10.4) on an 4.5-yard aDOT. Bringing Rice to the ground is easier said than done, and the Cincinnati Bengals had a tough time tackling in their disappointing Week 1 loss to the New England Patriots.

There were nine players for the Bengals who had at least 1 missed tackle against the Patriots while the entire defense combined for 13 missed tackles, per PFF. Our projections are handing Rice the fifth-best chance (0.51) of scoring a receiving touchdown among WRs, and the four WRs being given a better chance have +115 odds or shorter to score in Week 2.

