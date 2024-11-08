4 NFL Touchdown Picks for Week 10

Taking anytime touchdown props via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook is a fun way to wager on the NFL.

Which touchdown picks make sense for this week? Let's dig in.

Best NFL TD Bets: Week 10

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Even on a Chicago Bears team that has looked out of sorts offensively since coming out of their bye week, getting a RB at plus odds to score a TD against the New England Patriots is rare these days. With Chicago's offense desperately trying to find answers on offense, I expect them to lean on D'Andre Swift this week versus a dismal New England run defense.

Since Week 4, Swift is averaging 21.4 touches per game, 123 scrimmage yards per game, a 49.4% route rate, and 50.0% red-zone rushing share, per NextGenStats. Before failing to score a TD in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals, Swift had found the end zone in four consecutive games for the Bears.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer D'Andre Swift +110 View more odds in Sportsbook

As for the Patriots, they are giving up the fifth-most rushing TDs (10) and eighth-most rushing yards over expected per attempt (0.59) to RBs. On top of that, New England's defense has surrendered 100-plus rushing yards and/or at least one rushing TD to RBs in all nine of their games in 2024.

According to FanDuel Research's NFL Daily Projections, Swift is forecasted for the seventh-best chance to score a rushing TD (0.64) among RBs playing on Sunday. All five of the RBs who are being given a better chance than Swift to find the end zone by our projections -- and have their odds listed -- have -120 odds or shorter to score this weekend.

Taking Josh Allen to score a TD hasn't been even remotely close to as automatic as it was a season ago, but I'm willing to take a chance at these odds in a favorable matchup. Although Allen is averaging the fewest rushing attempts per game (5.2) and rushing yards per game (23.4) of his career ahead of Week 10, this is the time of year where I expect him to become more of a threat in the Buffalo Bills' rushing attack.

When Allen produced a whopping 15 rushing TDs last season, 9 of them occurred from Week 10 through Week 18. The Bills should have no issues moving the ball against an Indianapolis Colts team that is ranked 25th in schedule-adjusted pass defense, and Buffalo is carrying the fourth-highest implied total (25.5) of the teams playing on Sunday.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Josh Allen +175 View more odds in Sportsbook

Even though Allen has scored only three rushing TDs so far, he is still second on the Bills in red-zone rushing share (23.7%) and red-zone opportunity rate (14.0%). Allen is also recording a fantastic 57.4% rushing success rate and 0.47 rushing expected points added per attempt, so he's still been effective when he's been given the green light to run.

One of these weeks, Allen is going to make a concerted effort to create with his legs, and his TD odds aren't going to be anywhere near what they are entering Week 10. Considering that the Colts are also slight underdogs to the Bills on Sunday suggests this game should remain close enough for Allen to have various chances to find the end zone.

Although Deebo Samuel has been limited in practice with an oblique injury, he's expected to be active for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers are getting a bit healthier coming out of their bye week, which should boost the team's outlook in the red zone moving forward.

After leading the league in red-zone TD percentage (68.0%) last season, San Francisco is ranked 28th in red-zone TD percentage (48.6%) entering this week. One way for the 49ers to remedy their red-zone woes is to give Samuel the ball more and let him work his magic.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Deebo Samuel +135 View more odds in Sportsbook

While Samuel hasn't scored since Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks, he should take on an expanded role in the offense with Brandon Aiyuk out for the season. This week, Samuel draws a Buccaneers team that is 26th in schedule-adjusted pass defense and 27th in schedule-adjusted run defense, giving him multiple avenues to cross the goal line against a vulnerable defense.

Additionally, the Bucs have given up the 5th-most receptions (124), 8th-most receiving yards (1,416), and 11th-most receiving TDs (10) to the WR position. San Francisco possesses the highest implied total (28.5) of the teams playing this weekend, so there's a decent chance Samuel gets at least one opportunity to celebrate a TD on Sunday.

Throughout the last five weeks, Garrett Wilson has been forming a solid connection with Aaron Rodgers. During that five-game sample, Wilson leads the New York Jets in target share (33.1%), air yards share (45.2%), yards per route run (2.41), red-zone target share (32.3%), and end-zone target share (41.7%).

Even if we were to look at the last three weeks with Davante Adams in the fold, Wilson is still pacing the Jets in target share (28.1%), air yards share (48.4%), and yards per route run (2.59) while still putting up a respectable 15.4% red-zone target share and 33.3% end-zone target share. Comparatively, Adams is sporting a 27.1% target share, 31.0% air yards share, 1.84 yards per route run, 23.1% red-zone target share, and 0% end-zone target share in the same three-game span.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Garrett Wilson +125 View more odds in Sportsbook

Seeing that the Jets are slight road favorites over the Cardinals on Sunday, there is a collective belief that New York's offense is showing vast improvement from earlier in the year. Arizona's defense is certainly one we can target through the air as they are sitting at 27th in schedule-adjusted pass defense.

When it comes to facing WRs, the Cardinals are coughing up the ninth-most receptions (113), seventh-most receiving yards (1,427), fifth-highest catch rate (68.1%), and ninth-most yards per route run (1.71) to the position. While Rodgers can sometimes center his attention on getting Adams the ball in scoring situations, Wilson has four TDs in his last five games, and there is a bit more value in taking him to score instead of Adams.

