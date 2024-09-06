4 NFL Touchdown Picks for Week 1

Taking anytime touchdown props via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook is a fun way to wager on the NFL.

Which touchdown picks make sense for this week? Let's dig in.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Best NFL TD Bets: Week 1

There is plenty of excitement surrounding the Chicago Bears entering the 2024 campaign with the arrival of rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. Ahead of Chicago's Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, the Bears are tied for the sixth-highest implied point total (24.0) this weekend, which makes the pass-catchers intriguing TD options in Williams' debut.

While Keenan Allen and rookie Rome Odunze are the new faces in the receiver room, D.J. Moore still figures to be the go-to wideout in Chicago's aerial attack. Without Allen and Odunze lining up alongside him in 2023, Moore led the Bears in target share (28.5%), yards per route run (2.53), and end zone target share (38.9%), via NextGenStats.

Even though it's tough to expect Moore to replicate his usage in the red zone, there should naturally be more scoring opportunities with Williams under center. Additionally, Allen has been limited in practice this week with a heel injury, so more targets could be in store for Moore.

Despite the Titans adding L'Jarius Sneed, Chidobe Awuzie, and Quandre Diggs to their secondary this offseason, they still figure to be a middling defense overall this year. After hauling in a career-best eight receiving touchdowns in 2023, I like Moore to get on the board to kick off the 2024 season with his new signal-caller.

Historically efficient is one way to describe the rookie season De'Von Achane had with the Miami Dolphins in 2023. Achane led the league in rushing yards over expected per attempt (2.87) by a massive margin a season ago, and he averaged a touchdown per 11.8 touches in Miami's dynamic offense under head coach Mike McDaniel.

Sunday's clash between the Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars is tied for the second-highest total (49.5) of the week while Miami has the third-highest implied point total (26.5) at home. While McDaniel said Miami will take a "hot-hand" approach to their running back room in 2024, Achane is more than capable of making the most of his touches alongside Raheem Mostert and rookie Jaylen Wright.

Jacksonville's defense can certainly take a step forward with new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen having success with the Atlanta Falcons last year. However, the Jaguars could need time to get acclimated to his system, and slowing down the Dolphins in warm-weather -- or dome -- environments is easier said than done.

Our own Annie Nader has Achane clearing his rushing and receiving yards prop and Kenyatta Storin believes his matchup against the Jaguars is one to target in NFL DFS in Week 1, so the staff is aligned for the second-year back to hit paydirt. The icing on the cake is our daily projections are giving Achane the sixth-best chance to score a rushing touchdown (0.52) and fifth-best chance to score a receiving touchdown (0.17) among running backs.

Similar to the Bears, the Houston Texans are going to have plenty of mouths to feed in their passing attack upon adding Stefon Diggs via trade in the offseason. While some believe Diggs is "washed" entering the 2024 season, there's reason to believe he can still command a healthy share of valuable targets on his new team.

Before the Buffalo Bills became more of a run-oriented team under offensive coordinator Joe Brady from Week 11 through the end of the playoffs, Diggs was still producing at an elite level last year. In the first 10 weeks of the 2023 campaign -- under offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey -- Diggs was registering a fantastic 30.9% target share, 2.57 yards per route run, and 29.5% red zone target share.

Yes, Diggs will now be competing for targets alongside Nico Collins and Tank Dell, but the Texans are prepared to let C.J. Stroud loose in his sophomore season. Stroud is currently holding -156 odds to throw over 1.5 touchdowns versus the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, so there is room for multiple receivers to cross the goal line with the Texans having the fourth-highest implied point total (25.5).

The Colts don't have a pass defense we should fear as PFF has their secondary ranked 28th before they take a snap in 2024. Along with all of the points made, you can run with the narrative that the Texans want to ensure Diggs is happy in his new threads by gifting him a touchdown in his debut with the franchise.

Everyone has attempted to make an educated guess on who will lead the backfield of the Los Angeles Chargers this season. The Bolts signed two former members of the Baltimore Ravens (Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins) this offseason while taking Kimani Vidal in the sixth round of this year's draft.

With Greg Roman calling plays for a Jim Harbaugh team, the Chargers are expected to have an offense that can impose its will on the ground to help lighten the load for quarterback Justin Herbert. While you could make the case for any of the backs to have a role in the offense, my bet is on Edwards to be the go-to option in short-yardage and goal-to-go situations.

Edwards is coming off a productive 2023 season where he tied David Montgomery for the fifth-most rushing touchdowns (13) in the NFL. Besides Edwards proving to be an effective rusher around the goal line, Herbert dealt with a foot injury during training camp, which could cause Los Angeles to be a bit cautious with him in Week 1.

The Las Vegas Raiders were a much-improved defense under head coach Antonio Pierce to end the 2023 season, and they added Christian Wilkins to bolster their defensive front. That being said, the Chargers are favored at home, and the Raiders have an offense that could struggle to move the ball, putting Gus Bus in a position to find the end zone in his debut at SoFi Stadium.

