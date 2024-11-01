4 NFL DFS Stacks to Target in Week 9

Stacking in NFL DFS on FanDuel is a vital strategy as a way to shoot for upside. There are a few different ways to correlate lineups that can help us maximize our ceiling.

The classic stack is a quarterback with one of his pass-catchers. Sometimes, it makes sense to double-stack and use two pass catchers with their signal-caller, especially when the target share is concentrated around two players.

In other situations, we can pair a running back and a defense on the same team. This makes sense when a team is a huge favorite and expected to dominate, which can lead to carries for the back and chances for sacks and turnovers for the D/ST.

We also can look to deploy a game stack. One example is rostering a QB, one of his pass-catchers, and a pass-catcher from the other team. Game stacks can work best in matchups that have high totals and close spreads.

Our Brandon Gdula did a study on stacking that is worth checking out before you make your lineups.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, here are four of the best stacks to zero in on in NFL DFS for this week's main slate.

NFL DFS Stacks for Week 9

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings

Sam Darnold ($7,500), Justin Jefferson ($9,200) and Michael Pittman Jr. ($5,800)

While you can make a case for targeting Aaron Jones this week, I like the idea of getting exposure to the Minnesota Vikings' aerial attack. The Indianapolis Colts are a pass-funnel defense, ranking 5th against the run and 26th versus the pass -- according to numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics -- which puts Sam Darnold and company in a good spot.

Darnold has scored at least 17.26 FanDuel points in four of his past six games. The ceiling hasn't been amazing, but we should be able to bank on him for a solid day. Plus, his $7,500 salary is handy. Our NFL DFS projections have Darnold putting up 18.5 FanDuel points, ranking him as the slate's QB6

Justin Jefferson is my top priority on this week's slate, and he's the obvious stacking partner for Darnold. Jefferson has as much upside as any wideout in the NFL. His receiving yards prop is up at 84.5 yards, and he holds -125 anytime touchdown odds.

With Joe Flacco at the helm, the Colts' wideouts get a minor boost, and Minnesota is permitting the most FanDuel points per game to receivers (37.7).

Josh Downs ($6,900) is a good play, but he's getting up there in salary, which puts me on Michael Pittman Jr.. MPJ has led Indy's wideouts in snaps in each of the last two weeks, logging snap rates of 95% and 89% in that time. He's mustered just four catches across the two games, but he scored a TD in back-to-back weeks in Flacco starts against the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson ($8,500) and Jake Ferguson ($6,500)

The Dallas Cowboys-Atlanta Falcons game profiles as the slate's best DFS environment. It boasts a slate-high 51.5-point total and 3.0-point spread. It's also indoors.

But rather than a full-on game stack with a QB involved, I like stacking this game without a signal-caller -- mostly because I love this spot for Bijan Robinson.

Atlanta has a 27.25-point implied total, so oddsmakers are expecting them to thrive versus a banged-up Dallas D. On the season, the Cowboys rank dead last versus the run and 29th in overall defense.

Bijan can feast. He's scored at least 20.1 FanDuel points in three straight weeks while averaging 20.7 touches per game in that stretch. We project Bijan for 16.6 FanDuel points and slot him in as the slate's RB3. His rushing plus receiving yards prop is listed at 103.5 yards.

CeeDee Lamb ($9,100) is the clear-cut number-one piece on the Dallas side. If you want to prioritize having the salary for him, go for it. I probably won't take that route, which sends me in the direction of Jake Ferguson.

Atlanta has surrendered the 11th-most FanDuel points per game to tight ends (10.7), and Ferguson just played 84% of the snaps last week in the Cowboys' first game after their bye. His receiving yards prop is 47.5, and he holds +210 touchdown odds.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen ($9,000) and De'Von Achane ($7,800)

There's shootout potential in Sunday's Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills matchup, a game that features a 48.5-point total and 5.5-point spread.

Buffalo's 27.0-point implied total checks in third on the slate, and with Amari Cooper ($6,800) now in the fold, it becomes a little tougher to figure out how to stack Josh Allen. I prefer to just use him by himself and hope for a rushing score as he owns +105 odds to score a touchdown. This is a pass-funnel matchup for him as Miami is 10th against the run and 19th versus the pass.

With Tua Tagovailoa back, Miami is back on the DFS radar, and they have a few viable options. For this matchup against Buffalo, I land on De'Von Achane.

The Bills give up the third-most FanDuel points per game to RBs (25.1), and Achane ate last week in Tua's return, racking up 97 rushing yards and 50 receiving yards along with a tuddie en route to 23.7 FanDuel points. Buffalo has also allowed the most targets per game to running backs (8.2), so Achane's receiving upside is through the roof this week. His receiving yards prop is set at 36.5 yards.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

Matthew Stafford ($7,600), Puka Nacua ($8,100) and Tyler Lockett ($6,200)

The Los Angeles Rams-Seattle Seahawks clash sets up well for DFS. The total is 47.5, and the spread is 1.5. It also features two below-average defenses as the Rams rank 24th in overall D and Seattle is 19th.

With both of his top receivers back last week, Matthew Stafford had a big game, throwing for 279 yards and 4 scores on his way to 25.76 FanDuel points. We can't count on another four-TD day, but Stafford's floor and ceiling both get a lift when he's got Cooper Kupp ($8,200) and Puka Nacua by his side.

I give Puka the edge over Kupp. In a surprise return last week, Nacua looked really dang good, recording 7 grabs for 106 yards on 9 targets. He did that while playing just 57% of the snaps. He'll likely see more snaps this week, and his target volume may rise as a result. Our model forecasts him to score 13.7 FanDuel points, 1.8 more than Kupp.

Assuming D.K. Metcalf ($8,000) -- who hasn't practiced this week as of Friday morning -- sits once more, I'm willing to give Tyler Lockett another shot. I'm ready to be hurt again. Sans Metcalf last week and in a negative game script, Lockett made all of one catch for nine yards. He played 78% of the snaps, though, and the Rams' pass defense ranks 25th.

If D.K. plays, I'd much prefer to find the salary for him rather than roll the dice on Lockett.

