4 NFL DFS Stacks to Target in Week 4

Stacking in NFL DFS on FanDuel is a vital strategy as a way to shoot for upside. There are a few different ways to correlate lineups that can help us maximize our ceiling.

The classic stack is a quarterback with one of his pass-catchers. Sometimes, it makes sense to double-stack and use two pass catchers with their signal-caller, especially when the target share is concentrated around two players.

In other situations, we can pair a running back and a defense on the same team. This makes sense when a team is a huge favorite and expected to dominate, which can lead to carries for the back and chances for sacks and turnovers for the D/ST.

We also can look to deploy a game stack. One example is rostering a QB, one of his pass-catchers, and a pass-catcher from the other team. Game stacks can work best in matchups that have high totals and close spreads.

Our Brandon Gdula did a study on stacking that is worth checking out before you make your lineups.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, here are four of the best stacks to zero in on in NFL DFS for this week's main slate.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL DFS Stacks for Week 4

Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray ($8,700), Marvin Harrison Jr. ($8,200) and Brian Robinson Jr. ($7,300)

The Washington Commanders-Arizona Cardinals game is about perfect for DFS.

We've got a tight spread (3.5), high over/under (slate-leading 50.5), two meh defenses, plenty of offensive talent and it's indoors. Sign me up.

You can certainly make a case for Jayden Daniels ($8,200), and he's a sweet play. However, everyone saw him go nuclear on Monday night, and the rookie might be the slate's most popular QB. Therefore, I will go with the other signal-caller in this game, and I want to get my Washington exposure through Brian Robinson.

Austin Ekeler is out for Washington. That should pave the way to a large workload for Robinson, who handled 76% of the snaps last Monday with Ekeler injured mid-game. Arizona has permitted the ninth-most FanDuel points per game to RBs through three weeks (22.7), and Robinson is one of my favorite plays of the slate. His anytime touchdown odds are at +115.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Brian Robinson Jr. +115 View more odds in Sportsbook

Marvin Harrison Jr. and Kyler Murray have figured things out after a slow Week 1. Harrison has gone for a total of 184 yards and 3 tuds over the past two games. With Trey McBride ruled out, MHJ should be the focal point of the Cards' passing attack. The matchup couldn't be better as the Commanders have allowed the most FanDuel points per game to WRs this season (44.7).

As for Kyler, he's been very productive as a runner this campaign, carrying the rock exactly five times in each game while rushing for between 45 and 59 yards in all three contests. He's a superb play against a suspect Washington D.

Also, I don't hate the idea of game-stacking just the two running backs by pairing Robinson with James Conner ($7,500), who holds -140 odds to score a touchdown.

Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud ($7,800) and Nico Collins ($7,700)

C.J. Stroud just faceplanted last week against what's proven to be an elite Minnesota Vikings defense. He's in a sweet get-right spot this week as the Houston Texans host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Houston's 26.0-point implied total is tied for the slate's second-highest mark, and while it's fair to be concerned about the Jags' ability to keep this competitive after what we just watched last Monday night, Jacksonville is only a 6.5-point 'dog.

With Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs ($7,100) and Tank Dell ($5,900) -- three quality wideouts -- Houston is a tricky team to stack. Things might be a little easier for us this week as Dell is reportedly unlikely to play due to injury. That means we're down to Collins and Diggs. I don't mind the idea of double-stacking Stroud, but between Houston's two healthy receivers, Collins is my pick.

Collins has a massive ceiling thanks to a 44.2% air yards share, the ninth-highest clip among all WRs. He's seen seven deep targets through three games, and he can torch a Jags defense that is surrendering the eighth-most FanDuel points per game to receivers (31.0).

I'm not going to force a bring-back piece from Jacksonville, but if had to do so, I'd roll with Christian Kirk ($5,600) or Brian Thomas Jr. ($5,800), both of whom come at friendly salaries.

Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers

Joe Burrow ($8,000), Tee Higgins ($7,200) and Diontae Johnson ($6,200)

The 0-3 Cincinnati Bengals cannot afford a loss at the Carolina Panthers, and with Andy Dalton ($7,000) under center, Carolina has a good chance to at least keep it close. That makes this game super appealing to me, especially since draft percentage projections around the industry aren't crazy high on it (as of Friday).

Burrow had both Ja'Marr Chase ($9,200) and Tee Higgins last week for the first time this year, and he thrived, amassing 324 yards and 3 scores en route to 28.36 FanDuel points. With -- pretty much -- the season on the line for Cincy, they should keep their foot on the gas throughout.

Of course, Chase is a fantastic option, but whew, that salary is something. That pushes me to Higgins, but it's not just that; I think Higgins is a nice play this week.

Higgins hit the ground running last week in his 2024 debut, logging a 90% snap rate and seeing six targets. He turned those looks into just 3 grabs for 39 yards, but he narrowly missed a TD late. Stud Carolina corner Jaycee Horn will likely see a lot of Chase, something that could give Higgins a chance to shine.

The absence of Adam Thielen makes Diontae Johnson the clear number-one target in Carolina. He's played 94% and 86% of the snaps the past two games and went off in Dalton's first start, producing 8 catches (on 14 targets) for 122 yards and a touchdown.

Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson ($8,900) and Zay Flowers ($6,700)

The Sunday night game is a doozy this week as the Baltimore Ravens host the Buffalo Bills.

While both of these defenses are stout, Josh Allen ($9,200) and Lamar Jackson being in the same game necessitates that this clash is on our radar. The betting numbers check out, too -- 46.5-point total and 2.5-point spread.

I don't need to make much of a case for Lamar. He's one of the truly elite fantasy assets out there, and his rushing yards prop is way up at 58.5 yards. He's also +150 to score a touchdown. He's a great option every week.

Lamar Jackson - Rushing Yds Lamar Jackson Over @ Lamar Jackson Under Sep 30 12:20am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Zay Flowers has been Lamar's top target this season. Flowers registered a 67% snap rate and only 4 targets last week when the Ravens jumped out to a big lead. The two weeks prior, Flowers played exactly 89% of the snaps in each affair and saw a combined 21 looks. He gets good volume and can make big plays. There's a lot to like about Flowers at his $6,700 salary.

Opt-in to the Gronk Profit Spike and apply a 50% Profit Boost on an Anytime Touchdown Scorer wager on NFL games happening September 29th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.