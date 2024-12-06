4 NFL DFS Stacks to Target in Week 14

Stacking in NFL DFS on FanDuel is a vital strategy as a way to shoot for upside. There are a few different ways to correlate lineups that can help us maximize our ceiling.

NFL DFS Stacks for Week 14

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

Josh Allen ($8,900) and Puka Nacua ($8,600)

The best DFS game environment of the slate is the Buffalo Bills-Los Angeles Rams clash in LA. Not only is the game indoors, it also has the slate's highest total (49.5) by 3.0 points and carries a 3.5-point spread. All the boxes are checked, and while you could stack the game in a few ways, this is where I end up.

Josh Allen has jumped to the front of the MVP race -- currently sporting -250 NFL MVP odds -- thanks to some superb performances of late. It's translated to fantasy as he's put up at least 20.00 FanDuel points in seven consecutive outings, with back-to-back games of 24.98 and 28.42 points over the last two.

Obviously, a big part of Allen's appeal is his running ability, with the star QB recording a rushing TD in three straight. He's +115 to score a touchdown this week. But this is also a good spot for Buffalo's passing attack as LA checks in 20th in pass defense, according to numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics.

Puka Nacua gets the nod as the Rams piece I most want. In the five games in which he's played at least 50% of the snaps, Nacua is averaging 16.3 FanDuel points per game. He's averaged 11.0 targets per game over the last four weeks. Buffalo's defense is good, but Nacua usually feasts at home, putting up 100.7 receiving yards per game in the split for his career, compared to 71.1 on the road.

Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield ($8,100), Mike Evans ($8,400) and Cade Otton ($5,600)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the slate's second-best implied total (26.5) for a home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Despite the Raiders' defense putting forth a quality showing last week in KC, this is a pass defense we want to pick on as they rank next to last. Vegas is giving up the seventh-most FanDuel points per game to QBs (18.8).

Baker Mayfield can take advantage of the matchup. He's been quieter lately in fantasy as Bucky Irving ($7,700) has gone off, but Baker owns -122 odds to go over 1.5 passing touchdowns and has a passing yards prop set at 240.5. This is a really good spot for him.

Mike Evans' snap rate jumped to 84% last week in his second game back from injury after he played 60% of the snaps in his return. He ended Week 13 with 12 targets, 8 catches, 118 yards and a touchdown, so, yeah, he's back. He can continue rolling against a soft Raiders pass defense.

I don't love the idea of dropping $8,000 on a tight end (Brock Bowers), so with Jakobi Meyers ($6,700) looking iffy to play, I prefer to double-stack Baker with no Raiders bring-back piece. That leads me to Cade Otton, who is one of my favorite NFL DFS value plays for this slate.

Otton's box-score results haven't been there of late, but the usage is still pretty good. The snap rates are excellent, with Otton playing at least 93% of the snaps in five of his last six games. A week ago, he registered seven targets, and the Raiders are surrendering the third-most FanDuel points per game to TEs (13.3).

If Meyers suits up, I'm interested in rostering him, or if you want to prioritize Bowers instead of using Otton, you won't get much pushback from me.

New Orleans Saints at New York Giants

Alvin Kamara ($9,200) and Tyrone Tracy Jr. ($6,600)

Alvin Kamara is one of my core plays this week.

Kamara is facing a New York Giants run defense that ranks 29th and has given up the eighth-most FanDuel points per game to running backs. A week ago, Rico Dowdle torched Big Blue for 112 rushing yards and a score in addition to 3 catches. Two weeks ago, the aforementioned Bucky Irving amassed 152 total yards and a TD on 18 touches.

With Taysom Hill out, the path is clear for Kamara to go wild, and the betting market is expecting just that. Kamara's rushing plus receiving yards prop is set at a lofty 122.5 yards, and he boasts -210 odds to score a touchdown.

I waffled back and forth about which Giants player to use -- Tyrone Tracy Jr. or Malik Nabers ($8,300). Both are quality options. I lean Tracy because I think he's a really good play at his modest salary.

The Saints' defense is a run-funnel unit, ranking 30th against the run and 14th versus the pass. RBs have tagged them for 23.0 FanDuel points per game, the fifth-most.

Tracy has been in on at least 72% of the snaps in three of New York's last four games, with the exception being a lopsided loss to the Bucs two weeks ago. His rushing plus receiving yards prop is a solid 79.5 yards, and he's +120 to score. There's a lot to like about Tracy this week.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Will Levis ($6,600), Calvin Ridley ($6,300) and Brian Thomas Jr. ($6,900)

If you made it this far into this section, I'm impressed. You saw that I recommended Will Levis and didn't immediately close out of the article. I don't mind getting a little weird in DFS, and while this is more than a little, I'm open to it thanks to a friendly matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jacksonville's defense ranks last overall and last against the pass. If you're ever going to use the Titans' passing game, this is the week to do it, and a Levis-Calvin Ridley stack frees up a lot of salary. But it's not just about salary -- these two could cook this week. The Jags have allowed the most FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks (22.6) and the third-most to receivers (31.8) despite opponents usually seeing a positive game script against Jacksonville.

Levis has actually been decent lately, scoring between 16.18 and 19.10 FanDuel points in four consecutive games since coming back from injury. He hadn't topped 15.60 FanDuel points prior to going on the shelf. He offers some juice as a runner, too, with games of 41, 38 and 36 rushing yards this campaign.

Ridley has been a focal point in the Tennessee passing attack, seeing at least six targets in eight straight contests. While a lack of TDs have capped his output -- he's scored just twice in that span, both coming in the same game -- he's a not-too-bad +210 to score this week with a receiving yards prop of 64.5.

The arrow is pointing up on Brian Thomas Jr. He's played at least 86% of the snaps four games in a row, and he's gobbled up 17 targets over the last two weeks. His receiving yards prop stands at 56.5, and if you'd rather stay away with Mac Jones under center, I get it. But I like the idea of using either Thomas or Evan Engram ($5,900) if I stack Tennessee because we probably need a shootout for Levis to pop for a ceiling game.

