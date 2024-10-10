4 NFL DFS Matchups to Target in Week 6

When playing NFL DFS on FanDuel, we have to factor in matchups when rostering players. A running back who was a superb play one week might be a poor play the next week.

This article will help identify the best matchups to target on a given main slate. Which matchups stand out this week?

NFL DFS Matchups to Target for Week 6

Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin vs. Ravens Pass Defense

The Washington Commanders continue to be one of the season's bigger surprises, fueled by an offense that ranks first in schedule-adjusted total offense, per numberFire's metrics.

Of course, the key to their success has been the strong play of Jayden Daniels ($8,700), who's pulled away as a -250 favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year and even has the fifth-shortest odds to win NFL MVP (+1100). In fantasy, he's already looking like an elite dual-threat option, coming in as the QB2 while averaging 23.1 FanDuel points per game. While the rushing upside was to be anticipated, Daniels has also been incredibly efficient as a passer, ranking first among NFL starters in both expected points added per drop back (0.33) and completion percentage over expected (6.1%).

Wideout Terry McLaurin ($6,800) got off to a sluggish start, but he's now scored 14+ FanDuel points in three straight games and is the clear No. 1 receiving option, making him an easy stacking partner with Daniels. Entering Week 6, McLaurin has recorded a 27.3% target share, 57.0% air yards share, and 2.44 yards per route run.

But what makes this an especially promising week to roster these two is this matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Although the Ravens' defense has typically been a unit to avoid attacking, they're showing signs of being a pass funnel in 2024, as they rank 4th in schedule-adjusted rush defense but are just 24th in adjusted pass defense. Additionally, Baltimore has held opposing RBs to the fourth-fewest FanDuel points per game, whereas they've coughed up the fourth-most to QBs and third-most to WRs.

Despite their overall success, Washington still struggles on defense, so this should be a high-scoring game on both sides, further adding to the overall fantasy potential. This matchup boasts one of the week's highest totals (51.5), and both Daniesl and McLaurin could have stellar performances despite coming in as sizable road underdogs.

Drake London and Darnell Mooney vs. Panthers Pass Defense

The Atlanta Falcons' offense has been a work in progress, but after dropping 36 points in an overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they're starting to look more like the prolific attack many were expecting before the season.

While we certainly aren't banking on Kirk Cousins to throw 58 passes for 500+ yards again this week, there's a good chance we once again get strong performances from his top wideouts versus a vulnerable Carolina Panthers defense. The Panthers are 31st in adjusted pass defense and have allowed the most FanDuel points per target to WRs.

Drake London ($7,400) has bounced back nicely following a quiet Week 1, showing a 26.3% target share, 32.5% air yards share, and massive 46.7% red zone target share over his five games. He's everything we were hoping for coming into 2024.

On the other hand, Darnell Mooney ($6,500) was a bit more of an afterthought this offseason, yet he's emerged as Cousins' No. 2 option, rocking a 24.0% target share. Mooney leads the team in air yards share (36.8%), too, averaging 5.2 downfield targets (10+ yards) per game.

With these two soaking up roughly half the team's targets, either one could go off for a spike week against this weak Carolina defense. The Falcons are tied for the slate's third-best implied team total (26.5) as 6.5-point home favorites.

While a game involving Carolina doesn't scream shootout, this matchup rates as the week's second-best in pace and fourth-best in pass rate, per our Brandon Gdula.

Neither player has an elevated salary, either, and London rates as the third-best point-per-dollar value at wide receiver in our NFL DFS projections.

Josh Jacobs vs. Cardinals Rush Defense

The Arizona Cardinals' defense is vulnerable through the air (26th adj. pass D) and on the ground (27th adj. rush D), so all of the Green Bay Packers' key pieces are in play this week. However, I want to highlight Josh Jacobs ($7,600) specifically as a player who hasn't quite blown up for a ceiling game yet but could do so in this matchup.

In three games alongside Jordan Love, Jacobs has averaged 21.3 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) while logging 104, 78, and 94 scrimmage yards. Although he's scored just one rushing touchdown, that should change sooner rather than later, as he's hogged an 81.8% red zone rush share in that sample, as well.

Another encouraging sign for Jacobs is that he saw a season-high 74.1% snap rate in Week 5, likely benefiting from a positive game script. He should be aided by a similar scenario against Arizona with Green Bay being favored by 5.5 points.

Jacobs has felt more like a high-floor play to this point, but his role near the goal line gives him multi-touchdown upside if things shake out right, and he has just the slate's 11th-highest salary at running back.

Giants Offense vs. Bengals Defense

Injuries will determine who we ultimately want to prioritize on the New York Giants' offense, but the overall point is that we shouldn't forget about them in their primetime slot at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.

While the 1-4 Bengals have the opposite record of the high-flying Commanders, they possess a similar fantasy-friendly profile, owning the NFL's 3rd-best adjusted offense while also sitting 31st in adjusted defense. Even if New York is ultimately unable to prevail against a desperate Cincinnati team, they should be able to put up their share of points.

Daniel Jones ($6,800) is often good for a clunker right when you're ready to trust him, but he has deep sleeper potential, particularly at a salary that has him ranked as the top point-per-dollar QB in our projections. Jones has scored 18+ FanDuel points three times, and that's without him getting a rushing touchdown yet, something that should be on the horizon considering his 40.0% red zone rush share.

Malik Nabers ($8,000) is a no-brainer if he's active after seeing 18, 12, and 15 targets over his last three games. However, he's still in the concussion protocol and missed practice on Wednesday, which isn't a promising sign.

The good news is if Nabers remains out, Darius Slayton ($5,900) could have another productive outing after leading the team with 11 targets on his way to 25.2 FanDuel points last week. That usage came out to a 35.5% target share and 73.3% air yards share that was very Nabers-eque, so he's preferred over Wan'Dale Robinson ($6,300), who has a higher salary and a low-aDOT role that's more valuable in PPR formats.

At running back, Tyrone Tracy Jr. ($5,800) is intriguing if Devin Singletary ($6,100) is sidelined again. Tracy piled up 130 scrimmage yards off 22 adjusted opportunities and a 62.0% snap rate with Singletary out in Week 5. Chances are another game sans Singletary would result in an even bigger workload for Tracy after fellow backup Eric Gray was phased out last game following an opening drive fumble at the goal line.

Singletary is "trending in the right direction," though, and if he plays, we could see a split backfield after Tracy's breakout performance, making this backfield less desirable for DFS.

