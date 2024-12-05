4 NFL DFS Matchups to Target in Week 14

When playing NFL DFS on FanDuel, we have to factor in matchups when rostering players. A running back who was a superb play one week might be a poor play the next week.

This article will help identify the best matchups to target on a given main slate. Which matchups stand out this week?

All betting odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published. We'll reference our NFL DFS projections.

NFL DFS Matchups to Target for Week 14

Tony Pollard vs. Jaguars Rush Defense

Tony Pollard ($7,500) scored just 6.8 FanDuel points in Week 13, but his usage was promising despite several factors working against him. Game script certainly didn't go in his favor with the Washington Commanders leading 28-0 early in the second quarter, and Pollard didn't help his own cause with an early-game lost fumble, as well.

And yet, between all that and Tyjae Spears returning from a concussion, Pollard still managed to accumulate 8 rushes and 6 targets for 20 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) with a 72.0% snap rate, whereas Spears was an afterthought with a single carry and 26.0% snap rate.

If that's the kind of workload Pollard is getting in a worst-case scenario, then we should be optimistic about his outlook in a soft landing spot against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While this game has an underwhelming total, Pollard and the Tennessee Titans should have a positive game script as home favorites against a Jags team without starting QB Trevor Lawrence.

This matchup is unlikely to produce a bonanza of fantasy points, but the Titans' featured back should see plenty of volume against a Jags team that's 26th in schedule-adjusted rush defense and has given up the second-most FanDuel points per game to RBs. We saw Pollard rack up 34 adjusted opportunities in a Week 12 win over the Houston Texans, and while Spears was out for that contest, Tyjae's lackluster usage last week suggests the Tennessee might be content to leave Pollard as the focal point of this backfield.

Our NFL DFS projections like Pollard as one of the better point-per-dollar options at running back.

Cade Otton vs. Raiders Pass Defense

We've seen a dip in usage for Cade Otton ($5,600) since Mike Evans returned, but he still reached 7 targets last week for a 20.6% share in Week 13, which included 2 of the team's 6 red zone targets. Otton's salary has dipped since the last main slate, so this could be a good time to buy back in against a poor Las Vegas Raiders defense.

Vegas is not only 31st in adjusted pass defense, but they've coughed up the third-most FanDuel points per game to tight ends. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the slate's third-best implied team total (26.5) as near-touchdown favorites over the Raiders.

Further increasing Otton's outlook is the fact Evans has missed practice to begin the week, putting the star wideout's status up in the air. Even if Evans is ultimately able to play, it could be a sign that he'll be at less than 100%, opening the door for Otton to assume a bigger role.

Our model projects the Tampa tight end as the second-best point-per-dollar value at the position on Sunday.

James Conner vs. Seahawks Rush Defense

Although James Conner ($7,600) has fallen short of double-digit FanDuel points in back-to-back weeks, he continues to see a good chunk of opportunities and is one of the Arizona Cardinals' top threats in the red zone.

Arizona has dialed back Conner's snaps over the last four games (58.3%), yet he's recorded 24, 22, 17, and 25 adjusted opportunities while averaging a 64.7% red zone rush share over that span. While the single-game low in adjusted opportunities in that span came in a road loss against this week's opponent, the Seattle Seahawks, that was a day the entire Cardinals offense struggled, and we should feel better about them this time around as home favorites in a matchup with a middle-of-the-pack total.

More specifically, Seattle is 23rd in adjusted rush defense, so this is a nice spot for Conner to excel in what should be a positive or neutral game script. He's projected for the slate's sixth-most FanDuel points among running backs.

George Pickens vs. Browns Pass Defense

George Pickens ($7,500) has popped up here a few times this year, and this looks like another week where he stands out at a reasonable salary.

That's because the Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a Jameis Winston-led Cleveland Browns team that gives this matchup sneaky DFS potential despite its 43.5 total.

We just saw Cleveland go toe to toe in a close loss at the Denver Broncos, a game that totaled a whopping 73 points and featured the most Jameis stat line of all time with 497 passing yards, 4 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions on 58 pass attempts. This is even more notable considering even after that game, Denver ranks second in adjusted pass defense, so it wasn't like that was a cupcake matchup.

Furthermore, we also just saw Russell Wilson and the Steelers end up in their own shootout in a 44-38 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals where Wilson racked up 414 passing yards, 3 TDs, and a pick.

While it's fair to assume both teams simmer down and come back to earth in Week 13, it at least leaves open the possibility of these two combining for a higher-scoring contest than expected. When they last faced each other, snowy conditions led to a run-heavy game that sapped overall fantasy production, something we shouldn't see this time.

Circling back to Pickens, he scored "just" 14.9 FanDuel points last week despite Russ' gaudy numbers, but he remains the obvious top wideout for Pittsburgh -- owning a 26.6% target share, 46.7% air yards share, and 39.1% red zone target share in six games alongside Wilson. He's projected for the seventh-most FanDuel points at wide receiver, making him a solid mid-range value.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.