4 FanDuel Stacks to Target in Week 6

Stacking in daily fantasy football on FanDuel is a key strategy and a way to shoot for upside. There are a few different ways to correlate lineups that can help us maximize our ceiling.

The classic stack is a quarterback with one of his pass-catchers. Sometimes, it makes sense to use two pass catchers with their signal-caller, especially when the target share is concentrated around two players.

In other situations, we can pair a running back and a defense on the same team. This makes sense when a team is a huge favorite and expected to dominate, which can lead to carries for the back and chances for sacks and turnovers for the D/ST. We also can look to deploy a game stack -- rostering a QB, one of his pass-catchers, and a pass-catcher from the other team. Game stacks can work best in matchups that have high totals and close spreads.

Our Brandon Gdula did a study on stacking that is worth checking out before you make your lineups.

Here are four of the best stacks to zero in on in NFL DFS for this week's main slate.

Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa ($8,300), Tyreek Hill ($9,800), and Jaylen Waddle ($6,800)

There's usually one team that we identify early in the season as a team we'll want to stack every week. That team this season is the Miami Dolphins.

Miami's offense is off to an historic start. They have set the record for yards in a team's first five games with 2,568. They've scored 36.2 points per game this season-- no team in the NFL averaged more than 30 last season.

The injury to De'Von Achane was bad for the Dolphins and for people that like watching exciting young players, but it can help us get a clearer picture of how to attack this Miami offense in daily fantasy. Achane was simply so good that his long runs were taking away opportunities from the passing game.

That's not to say that the passing game hasn't been good. Tua Tagovailoa is the QB5 in fantasy so far this season with two games above 28 FanDuel points. Tyreek Hill had another eruption game last week and is now the WR1 overall.

The player that needs to get going from this stack is Jaylen Waddle. He did have a touchdown last week, but Waddle still caught just 5 passes for 35 yards. What's encouraging is that he saw four end-zone targets (per PFF), so Miami was clearly trying to get him going.

The Dolphins' implied team total is over 30 points this week, the highest on the main slate. They'll face the Carolina Panthersat home. Carolina's defense ranks 28th in numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics, and they will be without both starting safeties in this game.

This stack has the potential to break the slate again this week.

Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford ($7,300), Cooper Kupp ($8,700), and Puka Nacua ($7,900)

The Los Angeles Rams got Cooper Kupp back last week, and it was like he had never left. Kupp ran a route on 98% of Matthew Stafford's drop backs and saw 13 targets.

These weren't empty or unrealized targets. Kupp turned them into 8 catches for 118 yards. It was a classic Cooper Kupp game we've come to know from his time playing with Stafford.

There was some fear that Puka Nacua's role would diminish when Kupp returned. That wasn't the case; Nacua still saw 31% of the targets in Week 5. He also got an end-zone target and scored a touchdown.

The Rams' matchup is much better this week than it was last week. Instead of facing the Philadelphia Eagles, they'll go up against the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona's pass defense ranks 30th in numberFire's metrics, and they are dead last in adjusted fantasy points per target allowed to wide receivers.

Los Angeles' team total only trails Miami's on the main slate this week. They should be able to have their way with the Cardinals at home, and this stack could definitely be in winning tournament lineups this week.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence ($7,600), Calvin Ridley ($7,000), and Christian Kirk ($6,600)

The Jacksonville Jaguars return from London to play a home game in their actual home stadium and have a pretty good matchup to utilize this stack.

Trevor Lawrence has actually been fairly disappointing in fantasy this season. He's only the QB17 -- behind the likes of Joshua Dobbs and Sam Howell. He had his best fantasy game of the season in this matchup, so the hope is that he can do that again.

Calvin Ridley came to life again after slow games in from Weeks 2 through Week 44. He saw 24% of the targets and had a season-high 122 yards last week.

Christian Kirk has actually been the Jaguars' number one receiver since Week 1. Since seeing just three targets in the season opener, he has earned a 28% target share.

It may not seem like a big deal, but Zay Jones being out consolidates the target tree even further. Jones saw 23% of the targets in Week 1, which was a big reason why Kirk hardly saw the ball at all.

Jacksonville will face the Indianapolis Colts this week. The Colts have given up some big games to receivers in the past few weeks, including DeAndre Hopkins catching 8 balls for 140 yards last week. Overall, they are 26th in adjusted fantasy points per target to receivers.

Both Lawrence and Ridley had their best games of the season in Week 1 against the Colts, and there's no reason they can't do it again. The Jags have a 24.5-point implied team total in this game, and this stack should be able to get home for our tournament lineups.

Chicago Bears-Minnesota Vikings

Justin Fields ($8,500), D.J. Moore ($8,000), and T.J Hockenson ($6,700)

Stacking Justin Fields did not seem like a viable strategy a few weeks ago. Now, it's certainly an option we have to consider.

Fields has been electric in his last two games; only Josh Allen has more fantasy points than him at QB in that stretch. He's thrown eight touchdowns in the past two weeks, and Fields is obviously capable of dominating on the ground as well. His 82 yards on the ground were solid-to-spectacular.

Four of those eight touchdowns have gone to D.J. Moore. Ever since a weird Week 1 outing where he only saw two targets, Moore has seen 32% of the targets and 46% of the air yards for the Chicago Bears -- as was expected before the season.

Their success could continue this week as they'll face the struggling Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota's pass defense is ranked 24th by numberFire's metrics, and they are the sixth-worst team in adjusted fantasy points per target to receivers.

The big story surrounding the Vikings this week was the injury to Justin Jefferson. Jefferson had 27% of their targets this season, so someone has to inherit some of those this week. That someone could be tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Hockenson was already seeing 20% of the team's targets before that, and he's the TE5 in half-PPR scoring already. The Bears' defense isn't exactly something to be scared of; they rank 31st overall and 31st against the pass, according to numberFire.

Specifically against tight ends, they are 23rd in adjusted-fantasy points per target allowed. With both of these defenses struggling mightily, stacking players from both sides of the game makes a lot of sense.

If you're looking to do that, Fields, Moore and Hockenson are all in good situations to have monster games.

