4 FanDuel Stacks to Target in Week 3

Stacking in daily fantasy football on FanDuel is a key strategy and a way to shoot for upside. There are a few different ways to correlate lineups that can help us maximize our ceiling.

The classic stack is a quarterback with one of his pass-catchers. Sometimes, it makes sense to use two pass catchers with their signal-caller, especially when the target share is concentrated around two players.

In other situations, we can pair a running back and a defense on the same team. This makes sense when a team is a huge favorite and expected to dominate, which can lead to carries for the back and chances for sacks and turnovers for the D/ST. We also can look to deploy a game stack -- rostering a QB, one of his pass-catchers, and a pass-catcher from the other team. Game stacks can work best in matchups that have high totals and close spreads.

Our Brandon Gdula did a study on stacking that is worth checking out before you make your lineups.

Here are four of the best stacks to zero in on in NFL DFS for this week's main slate.

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes ($9,200), Travis Kelce ($8,000)

Let's get the most obvious stack out of the way.

The Kansas City Chiefs are clearly in the best spot on the main slate this week. They haven't gotten off to the high-flying start we are used to for them, but we can expect that to change this week.

It doesn't feel like Patrick Mahomes has had the best start, but he is the QB4 in fantasy so far. That's despite poor play from his wide receivers in Week 1.

Of course, he also didn't have Travis Kelce in the lineup in Week 1. The league's best tight end returned last week and caught a touchdown. The 26 yards he racked up weren't too encouraging, but Kelce did see nine targets for a 21.9% share.

The Chiefs are at home this week against the Chicago Bears, who seem like a mess on and off the field. Their pass defense ranks dead last by numberFire's metrics. They also are 23rd in adjusted fantasy points per target against tight ends.

Kansas City's implied team total is at 30.5. KC being a 12.5-point favorite might scare off some people. However, the Chiefs lead the league in pass rate over expectation by a wide margin, so it wouldn't be shocking to see them keep throwing if they get a sizable lead.

Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins ($7,800), Justin Jefferson ($9,700)

The Minnesota Vikings have started the season 0-2 and need a win to help turn their campaign in the right direction.

Justin Jefferson can't be blamed for the Vikings' slow start -- save for his fumble in Week 2. He leads the league in receiving yards by 43 over second-placed Puka Nacua. He's the WR4 in half-PPR scoring so far despite not yet scoring a touchdown.

Jefferson's usage numbers are elite. He's third in the league in air yards and has a 29.5% target share. Once the touchdowns start coming, Jefferson is going to have some huge weeks.

What Jefferson is doing isn't a surprise to anyone. What Kirk Cousins has done so far has been pretty surprising. He had a monster game in Week 2, and he ranks as the QB1 in fantasy so far.

The matchup for both players couldn't get much better. The Vikings are at home to the Los Angeles Chargers, who have been getting shredded through the air. The Chargers have the second-worst pass defense, according to numberFire's metrics. They've also allowed the most adjusted fantasy points per target to receivers.

This game has a 53.5 point total -- 5.0 points higher than any other total on the main slate. The Vikings' defense has not been good, either, ranking 26th overall. That makes Keenan Allen a prime option to use as a bring-back piece to this Minnesota stack.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence ($7,600), Calvin Ridley ($7,500), Christian Kirk ($6,500)

The Jacksonville Jaguars were fairly disappointing last week against the Chiefs. They will have a chance to bounce back at home this week.

Trevor Lawrence saw his salary fall $200 after his poor fantasy performance versus KC. A positive about his performance so far is that he has more than 20 rushing yards in both of his games.

He also has a new weapon to throw to in Calvin Ridley. He's taken advantage of that, targeting Ridley 26.0% of the time. Ridley has also seen his salary decrease -- it's taken an $800 hit from Week 2 to Week 3.

The target tree should condense with Zay Jones out in Week 3. That will likely give Christian Kirk a bump in target share. Kirk already saw his targets jump from just 3 in Week 1 to 14 in Week 2, and now he won't have to worry about competing with Jones at any point.

Jacksonville has an implied team total of 26.5 against the Houston Texans this week. Houston ranks 24th in pass defense so far this season, per numberFire. The Lawrence-Ridley-Kirk stack is a nice double stack that includes two of numberFire's top four point-per-dollar values at WR.

New England Patriots

Rhamondre Stevenson ($6,500), New England D/ST ($5,000)

Our last stack is a running back and a D/ST, and we'll pick on a team we also picked on last week.

First, Rhamondre Stevenson looks under-salaried at just $6,500. He's seen 22.5 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) and five of six red-zone carries for the New England Patriots.

In this matchup against the New York Jets, he could see a lot of targets. The Jets have allowed 26.5% of pass attempts to be thrown to running backs this season as their pass rush and solid cornerbacks funnel targets toward backs.

The Jets will still be starting Zach Wilson, meaning the New England D/ST is in play. Wilson has an 8.3% interception rate this season and has taken sacks on 9.4% of drop backs in his career.

Bill Belichick has a reputation of eating young quarterbacks alive. He's certainly done that with Wilson. The Jets' QB has thrown seven interceptions in four games against the Patriots in his career.

Those using a lot of salary on a defense might flock to the Dallas D/ST, so the Patriots' D could go under the radar, which makes this stack even more appealing.

