4 FanDuel NFL DFS Matchups to Target in Week 2

When playing NFL DFS on FanDuel, we have to factor in matchups when rostering players. A running back who was a superb play one week might be a poor play the next week.

This article will help identify the best matchups to target on a given main slate. Which matchups stand out this week?

NFL DFS Matchups to Target for Week 2

Kyren Williams and Cooper Kupp vs. Cardinals Defense

The Arizona Cardinals look like a team we'll be attacking often this season, and this Los Angeles Rams offense is ideal for fantasy because we know exactly who will be getting the ball.

Arizona's defense entered the season with PFF's worst-ranked defensive line, linebacker unit, and secondary, and they didn't exactly prove otherwise in Week 1 after coughing up 34 points to the Buffalo Bills. Following the opening week, the Cardinals are already popping up as numberFire's 31st-ranked adjusted pass defense, and they figure to struggle against the run after allowing the most FanDuel points to RBs in 2023.

In short, they could be a walking shootout on a near-weekly basis, and that's reinforced by this contest showing the slate's second-highest total (48.5).

This brings us to Kyren Williams ($8,000) and Cooper Kupp ($7,700), who should both see fantastic volume for the foreseeable future.

In Week 1, Williams logged a 90.5% snap rate -- the second-highest mark among all NFL RBs -- and finished with 18 carries and 3 targets. He also saw four of the Rams' five red-zone carries. Williams has a stranglehold on backfield touches, as rookie running back Blake Corum didn't play any offensive snaps, and Ronnie Rivers tallied just two carries.

Meanwhile, the passing attack funneled through Kupp following Puka Nacua's first-half knee injury, resulting in him catching an absurd 14 of 22 targets for 110 receiving yards and a TD. He didn't leave the field for a single snap, and that workload resulted in a 43.8% target share and 53.3% air yards share. He even added 10 yards on the ground off a pair of carries.

According to our NFL DFS projections, Williams is tied for the fourth-most FanDuel points among RBs while Kupp is second at wide receiver. Given that Kupp's salary is still just the eighth-highest among wideouts, he also projects as the best point-per-dollar value at his position.

While these two are the clear standouts to target in this offense, Nacua's absence could open up some value for pass-catchers like Tyler Johnson ($4,000) and Colby Parkinson ($4,800), who our Skyler Carlin lists as deep sleepers to consider in Week 2.

Jayden Daniels vs. Giants Pass Defense

Jayden Daniels ($7,900) threw for 184 yards with zero passing TDs in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he more than made up for that on the ground by converting 16 carries into 88 rushing yards and a pair of scores. The end result was 28.2 FanDuel points, proving that the rookie has tantalizing fantasy upside right out of the gate this season.

While the passing output was lacking, Daniels still averaged 0.17 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db), which was the eighth-best mark among starting QBs, and he also posted the third-best passing success rate (58.8%). However, a -4.7% completion percentage over expected shows he missed open looks and is very much still a work in progress. His 5.2 average depth of target was one of Week 1's lowest marks, as well.

This is the right matchup for Daniels to build off that debut, though, and hopefully generate more production through the air. The New York Giants came into the season with the 31st-ranked secondary, per PFF, and following a 28-6 beatdown by the Minnesota Vikings, they're numberFire's 26th adjusted pass D in the early going.

Given how poorly Daniel Jones and the Giants' offense performed, this matchup doesn't exactly scream "shootout" -- but even this group might be able to get something going against the Washington Commanders. The Commanders' secondary (30th in PFF's rankings) were shredded for 37 points by Baker Mayfield (four touchdowns) and the Bucs, and they enter Week 2 ranked 32nd in adjusted pass defense.

The poor defenses at least give this one some back-and-forth potential, which should further elevate Daniels' fantasy potential. As he demonstrated in his debut, he hardly needs to be perfect as a passer to produce a lofty fantasy score, and even modest progress could help him to another ceiling game. Daniels projects for the fourth-most FanDuel points at quarterback on the main slate.

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin vs. Lions Pass Defense

Speaking of the Buccaneers, Mike Evans ($8,000) and Chris Godwin ($6,200) certainly didn't disappoint against the Giants, as Evans would haul in a pair of touchdowns on his way to 20.6 FanDuel points while Godwin would score 18.3 points behind 8 catches for 83 yards and a TD.

The duo could deliver again in Week 2 with a high-scoring battle expected at Ford Field versus the Detroit Lions. This game has the slate's highest over/under (51.5), and the Lions are favored by 7.5 points.

In addition to Baker Mayfield potentially needing to throw often in a negative game script, the Lions had a pass funnel defense in 2023. While Detroit gave up the fewest FanDuel points per game to RBs, they gave up the third-most to both quarterbacks and wide receivers.

The Lions did make a significant effort to upgrade their secondary this offseason (11th in PFF's rankings), so this shouldn't be nearly as inviting a passing matchup as last year. But this shouldn't become some elite unit overnight, either, and following a pass-heavy game by the Rams' offense in Week 1, Detroit has numberFire's 21st adjusted pass defense and 11th adjusted rush defense.

As for the two Bucs wideouts, Evans achieved a 20.0% target share, 53.5% air yards share, and saw all three of Mayfield's end zone targets, while Godwin led the team in targets (8) with a 26.7% target share. Rookie wideout Jalen McMillan ($5,200) could be worth checking out as a deep sleeper, too.

Joe Mixon vs. Bears Rush Defense

Joe Mixon ($8,100) felt like a boring, volume-based running back pick in season-long drafts this offseason, but after he racked up a slate-high 36 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) for 178 scrimmage yards and a TD in Week 1, he certainly has our attention. It's much less boring when the volume is this good.

The Houston Texans are 6.5-point home favorites over the Chicago Bears, and this might be a spot where they lean heavily on their featured back again.

The Bears allowed the 10th-most FanDuel points to RBs in 2023, and they're just 19th in adjusted rush defense following last week's win over the Tennessee Titans. But what could further push Houston to a run-heavy game plan is that Chicago also came away ranked first in adjusted pass defense after forcing QB Will Levis into a brutal performance (-0.58 EPA/db).

While no one would confuse the Titans' offense with this stacked Texans attack, this Bears secondary could be a strength in 2024, so a Mixon-focused game plan could be in the cards this week.

Mixon has the slate's third-best projection among RBs.

