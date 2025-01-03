4 Best NFL Touchdown Bets for Week 18

Taking anytime touchdown props via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook is a fun way to wager on the NFL.

Best NFL TD Picks: Week 18

After finding the end zone six times during his rookie campaign in 2023, Zay Flowers has scored only four total TDs entering Week 18. Despite his lack of TDs, Flowers made history by becoming the first WR in the history of the Baltimore Ravens to make the Pro Bowl.

Besides Saturday's bout against the Cleveland Browns being a must-win for the Ravens -- who possess the highest implied total (30.5) in Week 18 -- if they want to secure the AFC North crown, it's Flowers' last chance to improve his chemistry with Lamar Jackson ahead of the playoffs. Additionally, this is Lamar's last chance to prove why he is deserving of the NFL MVP award for the third time in his career.

The volume and non-TD production has been fantastic for Flowers this season, leading the Ravens in target share (26.7%), air yards share (31.8%), receptions per game (4.6), receiving yards per game (65.4), and yards per route run (2.48), per NextGenStats. Even though Flowers didn't get a single red-zone or end-zone target in December, he still managed to register team-high marks in target share (27.6%) and air yards share (37.8%) while posting the second-most yards per route run (2.58) in the last month of the year.

Aside from believing that Flowers' volume should translate to more TDs moving forward, the Browns have struggled against WRs throughout the season. Along with Cleveland's defense allowing the second-highest target rate (21.6%) and most yards per route run (1.97) to the position, they have surrendered the fourth-most receiving TDs (19) to WRs.

In recent weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been deploying Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren a bit differently than they were earlier in the season. In the first 12 games of the year where both Harris and Warren were healthy, it was Harris who led the way with a 49.9% snap rate, 54.4% red-zone rushing share, and 16.8 rushing attempts per game.

However, over Pittsburgh's last two games, Warren has led the backfield with a 59.4% snap rate, 83.3% red-zone rushing share, and 11.5 rushing attempts per game. Along with Warren simply being more explosive, he's also a bigger threat in the passing game than Harris, which is why these odds are enticing versus an underwhelming Cincinnati Bengals defense.

Even with Warren getting five red-zone carries across the last two weeks, he's failed to score a TD in both contests. It certainly helps that the Steelers are underdogs at home on Saturday, which makes it more likely that Warren sees the field more often than Harris for the third consecutive game.

On top of that, Pittsburgh has a modest 23.5-point implied total as they will face a red-hot offense of the Bengals that will be throwing plenty in hopes to sneak into the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the AFC with a victory and plenty of help. Up to this point, Cincy's defense has given up the second-most rushing yards over expected per attempt (0.68) and eighth-most rushing TDs to RBs (15) while Warren is also a threat to haul in a TD through the air.

There is only one game in Week 18 involving two teams who have something to play for in terms of playoff implications, with the Minnesota Vikings taking on the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football. The winner of the much-anticipated showdown will lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC and win the NFC North, while the loser will fall to the No. 5 seed and be a road team in the Wild Card round.

While Justin Jefferson is in a fantastic spot against a shorthanded Lions defense, Jordan Addison shouldn't go overlooked in the same matchup. After scoring just two TDs through his first five games of the season, Addison has accumulated eight TDs across his last nine starts.

Throughout Minnesota's five games in December, Addison registered the second-highest target share (25.1%) and air yards share (33.3%) on the Vikings while leading the team in red-zone target share (34.4%) and end-zone target share (40.0%) during that span. Teams understandably center their attention on containing Jefferson in the red zone, which allows Addison to see more open looks.

With Sam Darnold tossing three-plus TDs in three of his last four starts and the Vikings having a healthy 27-point implied total, Addison is in a prime spot to find the end zone again. Additionally, the Lions are ceding the highest target rate (23.3%), second-most yards per route run (1.84), and third-most end-zone targets (33) to WRs.

When factoring the impending Vikings-Lions clash holding the highest total in Week 18, it makes sense to like multiple players to cross the goal line on Sunday night. Along with taking Addison to score for Minnesota, Sam LaPorta is someone who has stellar odds to find the end zone in a Detroit offense that has the second-highest implied total (29.5) this week.

Besides scoring a TD in back-to-back contests entering Week 18, LaPorta's role over his last four games is somewhat reminiscent of what we saw from him as a rookie in 2023 when he hauled in 10 TDs. Just in the last four weeks, LaPorta is sporting the second-highest target share (20.3%), second-highest air yards share (26.4%), and second-highest red-zone target share (20.0%) while tying Amon-Ra St. Brown for the highest end-zone target share (26.7%) on the Lions during that span.

On the season, LaPorta has seven receiving TDs, and three of those have come in his last five outings. In a game where plenty of points are expected to be put on the scoreboard, FanDuel Research's projections are giving LaPorta the second-highest chance (0.42) to score a receiving TD among Detroit's pass catchers, putting him behind only St. Brown (0.65).

While Minnesota's defense hasn't given up gaudy numbers to TEs, they are permitting the seventh-highest end-zone catch rate (66.7%) to the position. Given how the Lions have utilized him recently and the fact he's gotten seven-plus targets in four straight contests, LaPorta should have multiple chances to score in a pivotal game in Week 18.

