4 Best NFL Touchdown Bets for Week 12

Best NFL TD Picks: Week 12

In the four games before their bye in Week 11, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in negative game scripts often, which led to Rachaad White getting more playing time in certain situations as they trust him more in pass protection and as a receiver. Along with Mike Evans returning and helping the offense get back on track, the Bucs are favored by a touchdown over the New York Giants in Week 12.

With Tampa Bay expected to be playing from ahead, Bucky Irving should get a chance to pound the rock plenty. During the four-game sample from above, Irving was averaging 9.5 rushing attempts per game, 41.0 rushing yards per game, and 0.36 rushing yards over expected per attempt (via NextGenStats), compared to White registering 7.3 rushing attempts per game, 29.8 rushing yards per game, and -0.06 rushing yards over expected per attempt.

Over the course of the entire season, Irving has also been the preferred red-zone back for the Bucs, earning a 50.0% red-zone rushing share while White is at just 29.0%. This has led to Irving accruing four rushing TDs to White's one rushing score this year.

The matchup doesn't get much better for Irving with the Giants permitting the most yards per attempt (5.2) and most rushing yards over expected per attempt (1.24) to RBs. With the Buccaneers coming out of their bye week and desperately needing to get back in the win column, I expect them to lean on Irving as he's been Tampa Bay's best back by a wide margin this season.

During last week's loss to the Buffalo Bills, Travis Kelce had his second-worst output of the season, finishing with only two receptions for eight yards on four targets. Following the dud he put up in Week 11, I expect Kelce to bounce back in a big way in Week 12 when the Kansas City Chiefs travel to take on the Carolina Panthers.

Not only do the Chiefs have the third-highest implied total (27.0) this week, but Kelce won't have a more favorable matchup the rest of the season. Against tight ends this year, the Panthers are giving up the third-most yards per route run (1.74), fifth-most end-zone receptions (6), second-most end-zone targets (9), and the most receiving TDs (7) to the position.

Across the first four games with DeAndre Hopkins on the Chiefs, Kelce leads KC's offense in target share (31.7%), red-zone target share (29.6%), and downfield targets (targets of 10-plus yards) per game (3.3) while also logging a 31.3% air yards share and 1.91 yards per route run in that span. Kelce had garnered 12-plus targets in three straight outings before last week's quiet showing versus the Bills.

On top of all of that, Kelce needs one more TD to surpass Tony Gonzalez for the most receiving TDs in franchise history. Even though the Chiefs are double-digit favorites over the Panthers and could lean on their ground game, I believe they use this week to try to get their aerial attack on track.

After a two-game absence, D.K. Metcalf returned in Week 11 for the Seattle Seahawks, hauling in 7 of his 9 targets for 70 yards in an upset victory over the San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks didn't waste any time getting Metcalf acclimated in the offense again last Sunday as he led the team in snap rate (89.8%) and air yards share (43.3%) while also notching an 89.5% route rate, 29.0% target share, and 2.06 yards per route run.

Across the eight games he's been active in this season, Metcalf paces Seattle in target share (23.3%), air yards share (41.3%), downfield targets per game (5), and yards per route run (2.06). Even though Jaxon Smith-Njigba is emerging as a reliable option for Geno Smith this year, Metcalf should thrive against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12.

Entering Sunday's pivotal NFC West bout, the Cardinals are 30th in pressure rate (29.1%) and 31st in defensive passing success rate (50.8%). According to PFF, Smith boasts the seventh-most yards per attempt (8.2) and second-highest adjusted completion percentage (84.2%) when kept clean among QBs with 75-plus drop backs in 2024.

Despite Arizona's defense giving up the 9th-fewest receiving TDs (8), they are allowing the 13th-most receptions (125) and 14th-most receiving yards (1,501) to WRs. The one peculiar stat is that the Cardinals are coughing up the 2nd-fewest end-zone receptions (2) despite permitting the 12th-most end-zone targets (16) to WRs, but I expect Metcalf to take advantage of his scoring chances on Sunday.

DeVonta Smith was absent from practice on Friday for the Philadelphia Eagles, putting his status for Sunday night's meeting with the Los Angeles Rams in real jeopardy. Even if Smith suits up, A.J. Brown has a chance to have an explosive performance against a below-average pass defense.

Aside from leading the NFL in pressure rate (41.9%), the Rams are 30th in deep yards per target allowed (12.5), 27th in completion percentage over expected allowed (+0.02%), and 27th in defensive passing success rate (48.8%). Additionally, LA's defense is ceding the seventh-most yards per route run (1.71), fourth-most end-zone receptions (8), eighth-most end-zone targets (17), and fifth-most receiving TDs (13) to WRs.

Brown got off to a hot start this season by reaching 89-plus receiving yards and a TD in each of his first three appearances. While Brown hasn't found the end zone in four straight games, his usage during that span suggests he should be hauling in a score sooner rather than later again.

Over the past four weeks, Brown leads the Eagles in target share (29.1%), air yards share (42.8%), downfield targets per game (4), and yards per route run (3.23) while he could see even more work if Smith is inactive. With the Rams consistently giving up big plays and having lapses in coverage this season, Brown and Jalen Hurts are primed to connect on at least one TD in Week 12.

