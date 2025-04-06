4 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Sunday 4/6/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

Today's Best NBA Bets and Player Props

San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers

This is closer to an afternoon matinee in the Pacific Northwest, and there could also be rain in the forecast -- specifically from Anfernee Simons' right hand.

Simons is just 5-for-27 from deep (18.5%) in his last three games, but the consistent volume will eventually turn into makes for a 36.3% shooter from downtown this season.

A matchup with the San Antonio Spurs is an ideal one to get him going. San Antonio has allowed the most threes made per game to point guards over every team's respective last 15 games (4.4). Their defense has tanked without Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox.

FanDuel Research's NBA player prop projections expect 3.8 median triples from Simons on Sunday, creating an easy-to-identify value spot at plus money.

It is worth noting this prop could void if Simons (forearm) is unable to play through a questionable listing.

Phoenix Suns at New York Knicks

It's not inside information the Phoenix Suns' scoring attack is at a deficit without Kevin Durant (ankle). I still don't think it's getting enough credit at this number.

Phoenix is 2-13 with a -10.6 net rating (NRTG) in 15 games where Durant has been unable to suit up. They are one of the worst teams in the NBA that is still trying.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks add Jalen Brunson back to a team that's already righted the ship recently. New York had a +4.3 NRTG in 15 games without Brunson, who likely only helps. That was 11th in the NBA during that stretch.

There is a rest adjustment with the Knicks having played Saturday afternoon, but the Suns continue to falter. Losing by double digits in five straight, their season has effectively ended, and I don't expect an improvement visiting one of the NBA's most talented clubs.

Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors

Some might look to short the Houston Rockets after a dominant home win over the vaunted Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. I don't think that was a "peak"; this is just who they are.

Houston has a +13.3 NRTG in their last 15 games, which towers over even a red-hot Golden State Warriors club (+7.3). Golden State is 14-0 with their current starting five, and it appears bettors are lining up for that trend to continue.

These injury reports are squeaky clean, too. Jabari Smith (ankle) is the one question mark, but Tari Eason has overtaken the former No. 3 pick in the starting lineup anyway. I'm not expecting Steven Adams to draw a second straight start as he did to combat OKC's duo of centers.

It's worth noting Fred VanVleet didn't play in Golden State's seven-point win back on February 13th, too.

On equal rest, this line should be much closer. Of course, a 5.5-point handicap is a fine way to back H-Town, but I'll take the whole kit and caboodle against a Warriors team that might be slightly overperforming.

I couldn't leave FanDuel's game page without this prop from the aforementioned VanVleet.

He's arguably the most undervalued NBA player in prop markets right now because of absolutely frigid shooting. He's at 20-for-68 (29.4%) from the field over his last six contests, but the usage is still there with at least 9 shots in each game.

VanVleet is also averaging 11.4 potential assists per game in this stretch, converting those to dimes at a 54.4% clip this year.

When his field goal rate returns to manageable (38.1% for the entire season), VanVleet will start torching this low bar for points and dimes -- even in difficult matchups like this one against Golden State.

That's why our median projections expect 15.5 points and 6.7 assists in 35.0 minutes tonight. His opportunity is too voluminous for such a short prop.

