4 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Sunday 12/1/24

Today's Best NBA Bets and Player Props

Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers

While the New York Knicks will certainly try to crash the party, part two of this potential Eastern Conference Finals preview goes down Sunday.

The 17-3 Cleveland Cavaliers have that record due to three losses in five games, and the 16-3 Boston Celtics are on their heels. The problem in this matchup tonight? Only one of these teams has a clean bill of health.

Boston has Jrue Holiday (adductor), Derrick White (foot), Al Horford (toe), and Kristaps Porzingis (injury management) all listed as questionable for tonight's game. Cleveland is missing no one.

A parlay that all those guys play would pay a king's ransom for a reason, and these clubs are too close to give that kind of ground. Boston's league-best +12.6 net rating (NRTG) on the road is matched by Cleveland's at home (+12.1).

Using historical trends of teams like these and its projection model, numberFire has Cleveland projected a winner 50.2% of the time tonight. That should rise if key C's are ruled out.

Los Angeles Lakers at Utah Jazz

Nothing for the Los Angeles Lakers ever comes easy. This layup with the reeling Utah Jazz on a back-to-back should, but the Purple and Gold are who they think we are.

Los Angeles is 8-11 against the spread (ATS) this season while routinely playing down to competition. Utah's injury report isn't out, so the spread (7.5) is a tough sell without knowing the status of Lauri Markkanen (back), who is a frequent flyer.

However, points should be had in this one whether or not if Lauri suits up -- or if the Lakers have Austin Reaves (back). The Jazz have maintained a manageable 107.5 offensive rating (ORTG) in games Markkanen sat, and L.A. has a 122.1 ORTG with Reaves off the floor.

That's the right formula when these teams are defensively challenged. They're both bottom-6 clubs in defensive rating (DRTG) with a top-16 pace that, alone, shouldn't carry an under.

nF projects 239.1 (!) median points in this game, which leads me to believe this line might estimate Markkanen sits. Nonetheless, it's great value for two teams that stink on the defensive end.

Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers

After the Denver Nuggets won eight straight games in this rivalry, the Los Angeles Clippers have now won three straight as Denver visits the Intuit Dome for the first time.

Down on star power with Kawhi Leonard (knee) on the pine, the dome's home court advantage has been what Steve Ballmer hoped. L.A. is 7-4 ATS in their building this season, and they've got a +4.1 NRTG in that situation.

Denver isn't at full strength with Aaron Gordon (groin) once again doubtful, and they've got a pedestrian +3.4 NRTG (by their standard) in games without him this season.

Nikola Jokic has been held below a 59.0 FG% in these three straight losses to L.A. opposite Ivica Zubac. It appears to be as difficult a matchup for him as it gets. I'll take the Coverin' Clips at home, especially when the upgrade of Norman Powell (hamstring) to questionable could be a huge boon to their scoring output.

The aforementioned Zubac himself could also be a boon to the Clippers' scoring in this one, too.

Denver has allowed the 11th-most points per game to centers (23.4), and it's no surprise allowing the third-most paint points (53.3) and seventh-most second-chance points (15.2) per game to opponents. They're just not especially strong on the interior with Gordon out.

Meanwhile, Zubac's emergence as a scoring threat is what has kept L.A. in the mix. On a career-best 19.1% usage rate, he's posting 16.7 points per 36 minutes.

The risk of this prop is likely foul trouble opposite Jokic, but FanDuel Research's NBA DFS projections expect 16.1 points from the big fella this evening.

