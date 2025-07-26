4 Best MLB Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks for Saturday 7/26/25

In a given MLB slate, you've got tons of markets to dig through, from totals to home runs and strikeout props.

Which bets stand out for today's games?

Below, I'm going to run through my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. You can get additional insights from our daily MLB player prop projections.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks

Colorado Rockies at Baltimore Orioles

Anytime Antonio Senzatela is on the mound for the Colorado Rockies, I want to take a peek at the home run odds for the opposing team, especially the right-handed hitters. Across his 19 starts and 1 relief appearance this season, Senzatela is ranked in the 1st percentile in xERA (6.75), 15th percentile in average exit velocity (90.8 MPH), 1st percentile in strikeout rate (11.2%), and 12th percentile in hard-hit rate (45.9%).

Senzatela is also producing reverse splits on the bump, allowing a .400 wOBA, 2.01 HR/9, and 39.6% flyball rate to right-handed batters (compared to a .405 wOBA, 1.01 HR/9, and 26.2% flyball rate to left-handed batters). Taking that into account, Ramon Laureano is someone on the Baltimore Orioles who has a decent chance of launching a baseball into the bleachers on Saturday.

Not only does Laureano have the 16th-highest average exit velocity (95.0 MPH), 20th-best barrel rate (20.7%), and 15th-best hard-hit rate (62.1%) over the last 14 days, but winds are blowing from right to left field with temperatures approaching 90 degrees at Camden Yards (8th in home run park factor for righties in 2025). Since the start of the 2025 campaign, Laureano is also posting a .235 ISO or better and 12.5% barrel rate or better against all four of Senzatela's primary pitches to righties (four-seam fastball, slider, curveball, and sinker).

Athletics at Houston Astros

Backing the over on the run total in a game that features Hunter Brown seems a bit risky, but the talented ace has been roughed up a bit in recent starts, giving up three-plus earned runs and five-plus hits in three straight outings. Additionally, the Athletics' bats have been scorching since returning from the All-Star break, as they've tallied the fourth-best wOBA (.353), fifth-best wRC+ (124), and second-best ISO (.247) during that span.

While Nick Kurtz has done plenty of damage himself following a historic four-homer performance against the Houston Astros on Friday, the Athletics have notched 20 total runs in the first two games of the series versus Houston. And with Jacob Lopez set to start for the Athletics on Saturday, the over looks a bit enticing despite Brown being on the bump for the Astros.

Along with Lopez giving up three-plus earned runs in three of his last four contests, he's in the 35th percentile in walk rate (9.0%) and 1st percentile in groundball rate (24.2%) against a Houston squad that excels against southpaws. On the season, the Astros are logging the second-best wOBA (.339), second-best wRC+ (118), third-best ISO (.186), and fifth-lowest strikeout rate (20.8%) versus left-handed pitching.

Miami Marlins at Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers have been one of the hottest teams in baseball despite losing 5-1 to the Miami Marlins on Friday, as they've gone 14-5 in July. In addition to Milwaukee's starting rotation earning the 10th-best SIERA (4.00), 12th-best WHIP (1.22), and 5th-highest strikeout rate (23.7%), their bats have found their rhythm recently, registering the 10th-best wOBA (.322), 10th-best wRC+ (107), and 5th-lowest strikeout rate (19.5%) over the last 30 days.

Throughout their last 19 contests, the Brewers have scored five-plus runs in 10 of those games, and they draw a favorable matchup versus Janson Junk and the Marlins' relievers on Saturday. Even though Junk is carrying a 3.09 ERA and 1.03 WHIp across his first 6 starts and 5 relief appearances in 2025, his 3.85 SIERA, 3.76 xFIP, and 3.95 xERA suggests he's due for negative regression soon.

On top of Junk surrendering four earned runs in his most recent start, he's sitting in the 10th percentile in xBA (.285), 20th percentile in strikeout rate (17.7%), and 4th percentile in hard-hit rate (48.9%). Once Junk is removed from Saturday's contest, he'll then give way to a Miami bullpen that has the 7nth-worst SIERA (4.10),9th-worst xFIP (4.20), 10th-worst WHIP (1.30), and 9th-lowest strikeout rate (20.6%) this season.

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels

Although George Kirby possesses a forgettable 4.65 ERA, his 3.47 SIERA, 3.34 xFIP, and 3.74 xERA indicates that there are better days ahead for the right-handed hurler. While Kirby has certainly experienced some shaky starts upon returning from an injury, his strikeout rate (24.0%) and swinging strike (11.2%) are right on par with his metrics from previous years, and he draws a favorable strikeout matchup against the Los Angeles Angels.

Besides the fact that Kirby racked up a career-best 14 Ks versus the Halos back on June 8 at Angel Stadium, Los Angeles is sporting the second-highest strikeout rate (25.3%) against right-handed pitching in 2025. Since returning from the All-Star break on July 18, the Angels are also accruing the eighth-highest strikeout rate (24.4%) in the league during that span.

At the moment, Los Angeles has seven players in their projected lineup that has a 24.4% strikeout rate or worse versus righties this year. With the Angels being a team that owns the third-highest swinging strike rate (11.9%) and eighth-highest called-strike rate (16.8%), Kirby has the potential to accumulate plenty of strikeouts on Saturday.

