3 NHL Prop Best Bets for Tuesday 10/8/24

Player props can be useful in various ways- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

NHL Prop Best Bets Today

St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken

Pavel Buchnevich +260

It was another strong season for Pavel Buchnevich with the St. Louis Blues in 2023-24. Buchnevich finished the campaign with 27 goals in 80 games. He is centering the Blues' second line while also playing on their top power-play unit.

Buchnevich has enjoyed his time facing off against the Seattle Kraken. In eight career games against Seattle, Buchnevich has tallied six goals, including four over his past five games. It’s easy to get excited about odds in the +260 range for Buchnevich continue picking on the Kraken in Game 1.

Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk Shots on Goal - Over

Pending weather, the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers kick off their title defense on Tuesday night against the Boston Bruins. The B’s were a part of the Panthers' journey to their first Stanley Cup -- and so was feisty winger Matthew Tkachuk.

Tkachuk consistently gets up for these marquee spots, and we’re expecting no less this time around. In three of his past five games against Boston, Tkachuk has recorded at least five shots on goal. We’ll play it slightly safer and settle on four while still reaping the benefits of the plus money.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Utah Hockey Club

Connor Bedard +185

It was another dismal season for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2023-24. The most prominent bright spot that the Blackhawks have is budding superstar Connor Bedard. The sophomore forward is coming off a 61-point rookie campaign, which included 22 goals. Bedard did that in just 68 games, and we’re banking on him taking his game to another level this year.

We always want to be early with our player props in targeting young stars because Bedard’s nightly price will likely only rise on a game-to-game basis in the goal-scoring market as a sophomore. Bedard, beginning his season against the relocated Utah Hockey Club, shows plenty of value in Game 1 if he indeed takes the leap to become one of the game's best scorers this year.

