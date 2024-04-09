3 NHL Player Prop Bets to Target for Tuesday 4/9/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's projections as a guide, here are some NHL player props bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

NHL Prop Bets

The Los Angeles Kings have a solid 3.35 implied goal total tonight in a winnable matchup against the Anaheim Ducks.

The Kings are teetering on the edge of third place in the Pacific Division and the Wild Card, with their playoff berth not fully secured. This is an extremely important game for them and a very obtainable two points.

Over the last two weeks, the Ducks have allowed 2.85 Goals per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, which is the 11th-worst in the league. During that same time, the Kings are scoring 2.69 Goals in the same situations, which is the 12th-highest in the league.

This leads me to Viktor Arvidsson, who comes in with a strong 23 shots on goal over his last six games but just one goal to show for it. No goals over his last three games despite a role on the second forward line and the first power-play, he'll look to break that drought tonight.

With a few lineup changes, the Colorado Avalanche need a bit of extra offense from other players.

The Avs' second-best player, Mikko Rantanen, is in the concussion protocol and will miss tonight's game. He normally skates on the first forward line and the first power-play unit, which has allowed him to rack up the second-most goals (40), points (102), and shots on goal (259) for the Avs this season.

This is a big loss for their lineup and it should put some of that open workload onto Jonathan Drouin. Over his last 10 games, he has 25 shots on goal, while seeing time on the first forward line and the first power-play unit. He's hit the over on this prop six times over that 10-game stretch.

He's up against the Minnesota Wild, who has allowed 60.2 Total Shot Attempts per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, which is 16th in the league. This is a good matchup for him to step up on offense and fill a bit of the void left by Rantanen.

The New York Islanders are approaching 'must-win' games and need as much offensive pressure as they can get.

The Isles are another team fighting for every single point at this time of year and that means no passive play. They simply cannot take their foot off the gas and need to crank up the shots.

That's what we've seen from Kyle Palmieri, who has a solid 32 shots on goal over the last 10 games. His time on the second forward line and the second power-play unit is a solid role and has shown to be the primary shooter on both of those units.

Since the start of April, both the New York Rangers and the Islanders are in the top seven of the league for the most Shot Attempts Created per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, which should enable a strong back-and-forth game environment tonight.

Check out FanDuel’s Parlay Boost Builder on April 9th! Build a 3+ leg parlay, apply your Boost Builder, and get a 15% Profit Boost applied to your wager. For each additional leg, the Profit Boost will increase by 10%! See the promotions page for full details.

Looking for the latest NHL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NHL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.