3 NHL Player Prop Bets to Target for Monday 4/22/24

NHL Prop Bets

The New York Islanders are down 0-1 in the series to the Carolina Hurricanes and need to step up the offense tonight.

Game 1 saw the Isles lose 3-1 but looks can be deceiving. The last goal for the Hurricanes was an empty netter and the Isles had a solid game overall by out-shooting the Canes 34-26. The initial box score doesn't look great but there were some good signs for the Islanders offense.

Being down 0-1 adds in a bit of that desperation factor, hopefully, pushing the Isles offense to a new level. This leads me to Brock Nelson, who ended the regular season with 34 goals, giving him his third-straight 30-goal season.

He's a proven goal-scorer on the second forward line and the first power-play unit, putting him in a prime offensive role.

With line changes still in the air for the Toronto Maple Leafs, someone has to step up and fill the missing offense.

After missing Game 1, William Nylander's status is still uncertain for tonight's game against the Boston Bruins. In Game 1, we saw Tyler Bertuzzi skating on the first forward line and the first power-play unit, filling Nylander's spot on the latter.

Bertuzzi ended that game with two shots on goal but had five total shot attempts. Seeing three missed shots isn't a bad thing, as the role and shot-first tendencies are good underlying indicators.

With the Leafs down 0-1 in the series and Nylander potentially out again tonight, Bertuzzi should look to fill that missing offense.

The Dallas Stars get their playoffs started tonight against the defending Stanley Cup Champions, Vegas Golden Knights.

This should be a very back-and-forth series and while there could be a good amount of scoring at the start, I'll keep things simple with a shot prop from Wyatt Johnston.

The 20-year-old had a very strong second season in the NHL and finished with 32 goals and 33 assists. He did this via time on the third forward line and the second power-play unit, a role he has secured heading into the playoffs.

Johnston is no stranger to the playoffs as he was with the Stars last year and averaged 2.8 shots on goal over the Stars 19 playoff games.

