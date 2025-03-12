3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Wednesday 3/12/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings

The Buffalo Sabres are getting production out of every part of their lineup, precipitating a modest scoring surge. That trend continues as they take on the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night. Owen Power has yet to get in on the action, but we’re betting that changes in Detroit.

Power is in the midst of his most productive campaign yet. The former first overall selection has already matched his career high in goals and is just five points shy of setting a new benchmark in points. But as good as things have gone, they could go much better.

As it stands, Power is operating more than three points below his expected goals-for rating. Further, he has an on-ice PDO of just 0.975 across all strengths. Both metrics point toward the same conclusion: Power is an ideal candidate for positive regression over the season's final few weeks.

With Power recording five shots over his last three games, it’s only a matter of time before he capitalizes in the attacking zone. At +186, he’s worth the investment to find his way onto the scoresheet versus the Red Wings.

Vancouver Canuck vs. Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames are in an ideal spot on Wednesday night. Coming off a shutout victory over the Montreal Canadiens, the Flames invite the Vancouver Canucks to town for a Pacific Division test. The Flames’ top lines continue to produce, and Blake Coleman remains a premier triggerman.

Coleman doesn’t get the same fanfare as some of Calgary’s other top players, but he remains a threat every time he’s on the ice. So far this season, he’s accumulated the seventh-most scoring and sixth-most high-danger chances despite starting just 34.0% of his shifts in the attacking zone.

More importantly, the Flames' centerman is a candidate for positive regression over his coming games. Coleman is currently operating almost nine points below his expected goals total and has 13 fewer goals than expected. Moreover, he’s recorded 15 shots on goal across his last five contests, supporting that he might be on the verge of a breakout.

While bettors might be attracted to other props, we see the most value in Coleman’s shot total. There’s an edge in backing him to eclipse 2.5 shots against the Canucks.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Utah Hockey Club

The Utah Hockey Club are prohibitive favorites as they take on the Anaheim Ducks. However, we can’t look past the Ducks’ recent scoring surge. One player stands out as an ideal any-time goal-scorer candidate.

Troy Terry isn’t the Ducks’ most prolific scorer, but he’s fallen off his usual pace. With only one goal over his last 13 games, Terry’s shooting percentage has fallen to 5.9% over that stretch. But with shots in all but three of those games, it’s just a matter of time before the forward breaks through.

Terry’s elite analytics profile validates that. Across all strengths, the American leads the team in expected goals for rating, scoring, and high-danger chances. Not surprisingly, he also gets 62.5% of his starts in the attacking zone.

The Ducks continue to put Terry in a position to succeed. It’s just a matter of time before he’s rewarded for his team-leading efforts. Backing Terry as an any-time goal scorer is one of our preferred plays on the Wednesday slate.

