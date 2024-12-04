3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Wednesday 12/4/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Nashville Predators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer John Tavares +210 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Toronto Maple Leafs welcome the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night. The Maple Leafs enter this clash playing some strong hockey, led by their former captain, John Tavares. Tavares has looked rejuvenated without the captaincy and has quietly been playing some really strong hockey in Toronto. Tavares has tallied 11 goals and 11 assists, putting up the type of production the Leafs need from their second-line center. With the Predators' disappointment this year, this is a nice matchup for Tavares to continue finding the back of the net.

Boston Bruins vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Connor Bedard +240 View more odds in Sportsbook

On Wednesday, the Chicago Blackhawks head home to play host to the Boston Bruins. Although the Bruins need to continue picking up points in the Eastern Conference, they haven’t been the dominant team we’ve been accustomed to lately. Connor Bedard hasn’t had the production many people expected he would in his sophomore campaign, but the underlying numbers suggest he’s due for a big bump in points. Bedard’s price to light the lamp remains in a range we’re comfortable considering.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer William Karlsson +260 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Vegas Golden Knights have a strong matchup to look forward to on Wednesday when they visit the Anaheim Ducks. Even with the Golden Knights playing for the second night in a row, that shouldn’t eliminate some of the value in this juicy matchup against the lackluster Ducks. After having the second-best year of his career last season, William Karlsson hasn’t gotten off to the start many expected, but that shouldn’t stop us from looking in his direction to do damage against the team he entered the NHL with.

