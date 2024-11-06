3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Wednesday 11/6/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Nashville Predators vs. Washington Capitals

Two teams on opposite ends of the spectrum are set to face off tonight, with the surging Washington Capitals hosting the Nashville Predators. It’s been a struggle in many ways for Nashville, and it won’t get easier on the road against a Capitals team that has been rolling early on. Tom Wilson remains one of the NHL’s top power forwards, and this is a great matchup for him to continue doing damage. Wilson has already scored six goals for the Capitals and remains vital to their forward group.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Chicago Blackhawks

The Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks haven’t had overly enthusiastics start to the year. Two of the NHL’s most recognizable brands will collide tonight in hopes of creating some positive momentum. It might be somewhat of an overdone narrative, but it’s hard to discount backing Patrick Kane to find the back of the net in another return game against his former team. Kane hasn’t gotten off to an electric start, but you can bet his juices will be flowing in this big Original Six clash.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers

The Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers remain two serious threats to represent the Western Conference in the Stanley Cup Final this season. Despite the Oilers getting off to a slow start, they’ve quietly won four of their past six games, and a big reason for that has been the awakening of German phenom Leon Draisaitl. After Edmonton got blanked on Monday night against the Devils, we’re looking for more of a consistent effort from one of the NHL’s top goal-scoring weapons.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



