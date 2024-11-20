3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Wednesday 11/20/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Pavel Dorofeyev +250 View more odds in Sportsbook

On Wednesday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights will take center stage in the NHL. The Maple Leafs are trying to learn to play like the Golden Knights do when the games become more meaningful in April. Pavel Dorofeyev has many qualities that have notoriously given the Maple Leafs trouble down low in the offensive zone. He’s had a solid start to the year in the goal-scoring department and is playing a more significant role in the lineup with some injuries, which has helped create some value here tonight.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Martin Necas +180 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Carolina Hurricanes have a juicy matchup on Wednesday night when they visit the Philadephia Flyers. After an offseason where it looked like a trade was likely, Martin Necas ultimately signed a bridge deal with the Hurricanes. With his early production, you can bet that Necas is happy about adding to his resume before signing a big ticket. Necas has been on an absolute tear to begin the year with 30 points, and we’re not about to fade him in this great matchup against the defensively-challenged Flyers.

San Jose Sharks vs. Dallas Stars

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Jason Robertson +170 View more odds in Sportsbook

To continue the theme of good matchups tonight, the Dallas Stars will face the lowly San Jose Sharks. The Stars have developed into a scoring-by-committee team, but it’s not as though they lack talent up front. Jason Robertson is one of the league's top goal-scorers but has been snakebitten early on. Although we’re not exactly getting a significant discount on his price to find the back of the net tonight, there’s still enough value on this number that it’s worthwhile to look into in this great matchup.

