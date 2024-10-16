3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Wednesday 10/16/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Los Angeles Kings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

After allowing eight goals to the Ottawa Senators on Monday, the Los Angeles Kings will look to bounce back tonight. Their task at hand? The high-octane Toronto Maple Leafs. The Kings haven’t looked very buttoned up defensively through three games, and it’s only a matter of time before we see Auston Matthews break out of his mini-slump. With Matthews totaling 15 shots on goal through three games, expect the Leafs' new captain to get on the board sooner than later.

Boston Bruins vs. Colorado Avalanche

To say that it’s been a struggle defensively and in goal for the Colorado Avalanche to start the regular season would be a significant understatement. The Avalanche won’t like the opponent they’ll see at the other end of the ice tonight, either. The Boston Bruins are a physical team that can find success down low against an inconsistent Colorado backend and goaltending that’s left much to be desired. This is the exact type of game that feisty winger Brad Marchand finds success in, and we’ll aim for that trend to continue here on the road in Colorado.

Utah Hockey Club vs. Anaheim Ducks

After relocating from Arizona, Utah Hockey Club is off to a great start to the campaign. Utah sits at 2-1 through three games, and a big reason for their strong start revolves around their young talent up front. Despite not yet finding the back of the net, Logan Cooley has been dynamic so far, tallying five assists over three games. Cooley has been getting plenty of scoring chances on his own merit, and it’s only a matter of time before he nets a goal. This is an excellent matchup for Utah, and Cooley can deliver at these +320 odds.

