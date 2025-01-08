3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Wednesday 1/8/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Vancouver Canucks vs. Washington Capitals

The Vancouver Canucks continue their road trip on Wednesday night when they visit the Washington Capitals. The Capitals sit on top of the Metropolitan Division while the Canucks have been struggling to get results of late. One positive for the Canucks is that they finally got J.T. Miller going in their recent overtime loss to Montreal. Miller is a significant cog in what the Canucks do on offense, and getting him going will help make a lot of things click for this Canucks team. Miller has been a streaky player throughout his career, meaning there’s value in looking toward him to find the back of the net again today.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks are set to play host to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday evening. Besides a recent loss to Montreal, the Avalanche have been playing some excellent hockey, posting an 8-1-1 record over their last 10 games. That bodes well for an Avalanche side taking on a Blackhawks squad in the basement of the NHL standings. There are multiple superstars worth looking into for the Avalanche in this matchup, but their odds to find the back of the net aren't super enticing. As a result, we’ll be looking at one of their hardest-working forwards, Ross Colton. The Avs' forward has quietly tallied 12 goals in 24 games, highlighting his overall importance to the team.

Calgary Flames vs. Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings will host their Pacific Division counterparts, the Calgary Flames, on Wednesday night. The Kings have created a nice gap in the standings, sitting as a top-three team in the division. On the other end of the spectrum, the Flames have surprised many this year and continue to battle for a playoff position. The Kings have also posted an impressive 14-2-1 record at home this season. We’re at the point now where we shouldn’t be shocked at the production that Adrian Kempe brings to the table for the Kings. Kempe enters this matchup as LA's leading scorer, yet there’s still value worth targeting in this matchup for his goal-scoring prop.

