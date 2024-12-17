3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Tuesday 12/17/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Buffalo Sabres vs. Montreal Canadiens

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Tage Thompson +135 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Buffalo Sabres will try to snap their double-digit losing streak when they visit the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. To say things have been miserable for the Sabres lately would be an understatement. The good thing for Buffalo is that they face another team amid their own struggles. Tage Thompson has been a serious goal-scoring threat this season, and his size and skill combination has notoriously given the Habs trouble down low. We’ll be looking for Thompson to add to the Canadien's struggles.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Brayden Point +130 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Tampa Bay Lightning will try to string together three straight wins when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets. There haven’t been a lot of positive headlines in Columbus this year while the Lightning are looking to return to the postseason and go on another run with this core. Brayden Point remains one of the NHL’s top centers. Point is coming off a dominant outing his last time out, and we’re looking for his success to continue in this juicy matchup at home against the Blue Jackets.

Washington Capitals vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Dylan Strome +240 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Washington Capitals are set to take the ice for the second night in a row when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks. The Capitals look like a near lock to be a playoff team again in the Eastern Conference, which says a lot when many expected them to drop out of the mix this year. Dylan Strome has found another gear for the Capitals and is on pace to set career-highs in multiple categories. Strome knows the Blackhawks well after spending some time in the organization, and he can continue his torrid start to the season on the road in Chicago.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



