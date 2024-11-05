3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Tuesday 11/5/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

It hasn’t been an overly positive start to the regular season for the Boston Bruins or Toronto Maple Leafs. One thing worth noting for this matchup is that Boston head coach Jim Montgomery stapled David Pastrnak to the bench in the final period of their last contest. If that doesn’t light a fire under the talented goal scorer, nothing will. Pastrnak has given the Maple Leafs problems throughout his career in Boston, and there’s value in that continuing on the road.

Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens return home from a mini road trip and welcome the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. The Canadiens played better on Saturday night, but the result remained the same. That bodes well for a Calgary team that’s off to a much better start than anticipated. Nazem Kadri remains familiar with the Bell Centre from his time in Toronto and has quietly had a solid start to the year. Kadri has the pedigree to give a youthful Habs blueline trouble down low.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to extend their win streak to seven games when they host the Philadelphia Flyers. Although we’re still waiting for his numbers to pop fully, there’s a lot to like about the direction in which Seth Jarvis’s game is headed. Jarvis has tallied eight points this year and remains a staple in the Hurricanes' top-six forward group. In this pristine matchup at home against the Flyers, Jarvis has a very appetizing price to consider in the goal-scoring department.

